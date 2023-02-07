Soter Technologies CEO Derek Peterson to Discuss Advanced Sensing Solutions at IoT Evolution Conference

Technology visionary will describe how enterprises can leverage advanced IoT services

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, announced that Derek Peterson, its chief executive officer, will participate in two panel sessions at the IoT Evolution conference. Collocated with ITEXPO, the IoT Evolution Conference takes place February 14-16, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale.

Peterson will contribute to the "Smart School Systems" session, scheduled for February 15 at 2:00 p.m., to highlight how school administrators can leverage emerging IoT solutions to prevent dangerous situations in schools while ensuring student privacy. The discussion will focus on new software solutions that detect dangerous behaviors such as bullying, fighting, vaping, and overcrowding in high-risk areas, and send automatic alerts to administrators.

Peterson returns to the stage on February 16 at 10 a.m. when he participates in the session, "IoT Video: Seeing is Believing." He will highlight the use of facial identification and CCTV analytics to detect emotional states and mental health issues in schools and other public facilities. The automation of these abilities enables administrators to implement timely intervention strategies and provide more comprehensive support.

"Recent innovations in sensing and video technologies represent a profound improvement in how IoT and video can improve safety, security, and productivity-in schools, public venues, and a variety of workplace settings," said Peterson. "I look forward to joining the conversation at IoT Evolution, and describing these new strategies and solutions that will improve both wellness and efficiency."

Soter is a recognized leader in the development of privacy-aware video surveillance analytics for school security applications and non-invasive detection solutions to enhance student health and wellbeing. The company's IoT solutions mitigate security risks without compromising individual data and personal privacy. Soter's FlySense solution was the first patented vape detector introduced into the market, and has been deployed in schools globally for more than five years. Its newly launched Juno AI video analytics software is at the forefront of innovative solutions designed to make schools safer as it provides an effective framework for emotional state detection and automated monitoring.

To learn more about Soter Technologies' full line of school health, safety, and security solutions, please visit www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Soter Technologies

Soter Technologies is an innovative provider of cutting-edge solutions that enable customers to stay aware of environmental and behavioral threats to employees and other constituencies. Utilizing a combination of superior sensor technology and software solutions, Soter products can instantly identify environmental and social anomalies across a wide range of situations and are designed to protect classrooms, campuses, workplaces, and communities worldwide.

