IKIN Inc.: IKIN Executives to Discuss Holography, the Metaverse, and Future Trends at ITEXPO

CEO Joe Ward and CTO Taylor Scott will provide insights into new interaction and productivity capabilities enabled by holographic technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Joe Ward, its chief executive officer, and Taylor Scott, the company's chief technology officer, will speak at ITEXPO and its collocated IoT Evolution and Future of Work Expo events, scheduled to take place February 14-16, 2023. Drawing a broad audience of enterprise technology buyers and innovators, the conference will be held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Ward will describe the business potential and innovation opportunities available through 5G networks in the session, "The 5G Primer," scheduled for February 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the IoT Evolution program. He will return to the stage later that afternoon when he joins the Future of Work session, "Brave New World, Part 1 - Augmented and Virtual Reality," taking place at 2:15 p.m. In his remarks, Ward will discuss the maturation of volumetric technologies and their ability to bring AR and VR capabilities into business environments.

Taylor Scott joins the program February 15, when he takes part in the panel session, "Future of Experience: Merging Physical and Digital Worlds." In this discussion, Scott will describe metaverse concepts that could change the way work is performed in the near future. The panel, part of the ITEXPO program, takes place at 1:15 p.m.

"We are always eager to return to ITEXPO, which continues to set the standard for providing incomparable education, thought leadership, and business networking opportunities to technology vendors, channel partners, and customers," said Ward. "The show gives us a great platform to share our insights, demonstrate our solutions, and describe how IKIN's capabilities enhance human interaction, experiences, and productivity."

IKIN delivers innovative holographic solutions that are ideally suited for commercial and consumer applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require head gear or goggles, delivering an immersive, yet comfortable experience to users. The company offers comprehensive SDK and API elements which empower designers to create and enhance applications for the next level of immersive reality solutions.

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its development tools to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company's ARC large-format holographic display is available for purchase, and its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use- will be launched in 2023.

