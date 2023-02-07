Architect of the World's First Gold Digitization Ecosystem ready to revolutionize the precious metals marketplace

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new team of executive officers that will lead the company's expansion of its proprietary technology portfolio and the development new initiatives, including the deployment and use of management's unique legacy in the development of asset-backed digital securitization.

On January 17, 2023, Carlos X. Montoya became the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Rod A. Smith is the Company's new Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development; he is also serving as the Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Montoya has been credited with designing and developing the world's first institutional-level ecosystem for digitized gold and other precious metals, inclusive of independent financial custody, tier-one client and investor reporting and automated account management employing blockchain and Smart Contract technologies. His track record includes the development of uniform workflow standards, pricing mechanisms, regulatory compliance and reporting transparency now deployed for use in patent and patent-pending processes for the "Digitization of Precious Metals and/or Commodities on the Blockchain."

Mr. Montoya is also an accomplished business and investment banking executive with a successful 30-year track record in acquiring, managing, and building Commercial & Merchant Banking groups, designing complex Risk-Management algorithms and the development of strategic capital resources.

Mr. Smith is a results-driven, business development strategist and proven entrepreneurial leader with a forty-year record of building multi-million-dollar revenue-producing businesses from conception to launch. Mr. Smith has amassed extensive executive leadership, market development expertise, and acumen along his entrepreneurial path, including negotiating and closing multi-million-dollar commercial real estate transactions and serving as the Founder and CEO of InContact, a billion-dollar company that was sold to NICE Systems.

The Company's new operating model contemplates leveraging a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, including state-of-the-art smart contracts and automated workflow platforms for use in the design, development, and deployment of fully compliant and secure decentralized ecosystems. These technologies, once acquired or developed, are poised to fuel a new generation of "institution-grade" digital assets, including digitized precious metals, digital asset-backed securities, and payment services for digital asset settlements across US and global marketplaces.

Mr. Montoya shares: "I-ON Digital will bring a number of cross-industry digital solutions to bear, including digitizing gold, with other precious metals to follow. We are in the process of acquiring additional proprietary technologies such as advanced workflow management platforms that can further automate asset digitization, custody, and data management processes. In leveraging our digital solutions expertise, we can develop a wide variety of secure, transparent and regulatory-compliant transactional instruments that have the potential to bring previously unseen liquidity to financial markets, with particular focus on the precious metals marketplace."

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp (the "Company") will be a leader in the design, development, and deployment of fully-compliant, institutional-level ecosystems that are poised to fuel the next generation of banking, data management, asset deployment, and precious metals digitization, further supported by enhanced digital payment and reporting services worldwide. The Company's channels for value creation include, but are not limited to, service fees associated with asset digitization, secure transactional revenues, and the licensing of the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio for offerings to prominent institutional organizations within the financial and information technology services marketplace.

