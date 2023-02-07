Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has established a new daytime radiology reading group.

CTS has established a new daytime teleradiology reading group to provide radiologist reporting for clinical work. This service provides radiology results for medical imaging modality studies such as mammography, ultrasound, and x-ray. The service includes emergency STAT delivery times for our patients. The new group has started to read for our existing IHF centers and will offer services to other healthcare facilities as well.

CTS has specialized in afterhours and overnight hospital service for more than 18 years and has positioned itself to now offer daytime service to clients in Canada.

With this migration bringing our radiology reading for our IHF centers in house, CTS should now see an increase in annual revenues of over 5%.

Management estimates that with this new business, along with the recently announced new hospital contract, CTS should have approximately $11,000,000 in revenue in 2023.

"CTS continues to build out its operations, increasing revenues and providing valuable services to Canadian communities. We are adding new growth opportunities while providing critical care for patients," said Mitch Geisler, CEO.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national telehealth medical company and brand, currently by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP owns and operates independent healthcare facilities (IHF's) focused on diagnostic imaging.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore, Investor Relations Manager

Caitlin.Densmore@leveljumphealthcare.com

(437) 214-1568

