New Zealand government-owned Genesis Energy and renewables partner FRV Australia have purchased an advanced 52 MW agrivoltaic solar project on New Zealand's South Island. If the project meets its 2024 operational target as anticipated, it will be the country's first utility-scale solar farm.From pv magazine Australia New Zealand government-owned Genesis Energy and renewables developer FRV Australia have announced plans for a 52 MW solar farm near Lauriston, on the South Island. The installation will be the country's first large-scale solar farm. The 90-hectare Lauriston solar farm, purchased ...

