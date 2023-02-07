Fayetteville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Life Defender Alert App launches state-of-the-art safety tools to help children and their families in emergency situations.





Life Defender Alert App

On average, 500 children die each year due to house fires. An alarming number that Dr. Jessica Respus, an entrepreneur and educational professional, wants to combat by launching the new life-saving app called Life Defender Alert App. This app is a tool that offers intensive simulated training for fire drills, smoke detector tests, window checks, and evacuation meeting points, giving children and their families the tools they need to prepare in case of a disaster.

Designed to facilitate disaster-preparedness training at home, the Life Defender Alert App provides pertinent reminders to parents and guardians to practice safety drills. By engaging the whole family, this app ensures that everyone is knowledgeable in the fundamentals of preparedness and is equipped when disaster strikes.

The app also has a tracking feature with instant and real-time notifications. In the event of life-threatening situations, children can discreetly message their parents, which in return will be notified immediately with a provided map of where their message was sent. Through this feature, parents can easily locate their children and respond to them immediately.

With the HELP button, children can also quickly dispatch police, fire, or emergency responders. "We developed these safety features to combat the alarming proliferation of house fires and school shootings," says Dr. Respus. "Our goal is to empower children to stay safe and give parents the peace of mind they need, no matter where their children are."

Life Defender Alert App results from Dr. Respus' passion for child safety and her commitment to creating a safer world for children to grow, learn, and play. The app is currently available for iOS but will also be launched for Android users on March 16.

About Life Defender Alert App

The Life Defender Alert App is designed to keep children and their families safe in life-threatening situations. Created by Dr. Jessica Respus, the app provides innovative features that allow users to be proactive when it comes to disaster preparedness, thereby reducing the number of preventable tragedies. Dr. Respus aims to educate the public about disaster preparedness and prevent preventable tragedies. By raising awareness and collaborating, she believes a safer environment can be created for all.

