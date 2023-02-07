Gambia National Water and Electric Co. (Nawec) says the World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to finance a 23 MW solar plant in the African nation.Gambian utility Nawec has started building a 23 MW solar project in Jambur, in Gambia's West Coast Region. "The project will improve the power generation capacity and efficiency of Nawec's transmission network in order to increase access to electricity for socio-economic development," the utility said in a statement. "This is in line with the National Development Plan and The Gambia Electricity Sector Roadmap among other national ...

