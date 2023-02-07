Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Lucara Diamond Corp.: Lucara 2022 Year End Results To Be Released Tuesday, February 21, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2022 Year End Results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after market close in North America.

Please view PDF version.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET.

CONFERENCE CALL:

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPW92VGJmMTVyM05HanZYeFVVVjBPcXRzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjVmaUR6bDhWTmdndz09 to receive an instant automated call back.

Conference ID:
9120717 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America

(+1) 888 204 4368

UK Toll free

0800 358 6377

Local Vancouver

(+1) 604 449 6082

Local Toronto

(+1) 647 794 4605

Webcast:
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://app.webinar.net/b9gawOPn86p

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website (Link to presentation).

Conference Replay:

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until March 1, 2023.

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay number (International)

(+1) 416 764 8677

The pass code for the replay is: 9120717.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 7, 2022.

LUCARA 2022 YEAR END RESULTS TO BE RELEASED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997547/Lucara_Diamond_Corp__LUCARA_2022_YEAR_END_RESULTS_TO_BE_RELEASED.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucara-2022-year-end-results-to-be-released-tuesday-february-21-2023-301740622.html

