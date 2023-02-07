Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Essity included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has, for the second consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of 7,800 companies globally, Essity is ranked as one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is subsequently analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

"At Essity, we are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions, while working with sustainability across our value chain. We are proud of our performance and to be included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

Click here to view all the companies that made this year's Sustainability Yearbook.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Hansen, Media Relations Manager,
+46 70 616 96 69
helena.j.hansen@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3710450/1831967.pdf

Essity Press release

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-sustainability-yearbook-score,c3141583

Essity Sustainability Yearbook Score

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-included-in-sp-globals-sustainability-yearbook-2023-301740756.html

