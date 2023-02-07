Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2023 | 15:22
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: Hampiðjan hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Hampiðjan hf. (symbol: HAMP)
on February 7, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on First North Iceland will be increased on February 8, 2023. 

ISIN                    IS0000000305          
Company name                Hampiðjan hf.          
Total share capital before the increase   500.000.000 (500.000.00 shares) 
Increase in share capital          50.981.049 (50.981.049 shares) 
Total share capital following the increase 550.981.049 (550.981.049 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   HAMP              
Orderbook ID                35457
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.