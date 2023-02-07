First North Iceland: Hampiðjan hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Hampiðjan hf. (symbol: HAMP) on February 7, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on February 8, 2023. ISIN IS0000000305 Company name Hampiðjan hf. Total share capital before the increase 500.000.000 (500.000.00 shares) Increase in share capital 50.981.049 (50.981.049 shares) Total share capital following the increase 550.981.049 (550.981.049 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol HAMP Orderbook ID 35457