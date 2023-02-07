Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12-month term of the agreement starting February 3, 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of E-Power. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com. The Company's website is www.e-powerresources.com.

