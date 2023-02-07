Recognizing a global need, POUND Fitness has launched its first workout designed specifically for mental wellness worldwide. The international fitness company known for POUND Rockout. Workout., the innovative drum-inspired cardio-jam session, created POUND Unplugged to be an efficient 30-minute class combining beat-driven, high-intensity training with rhythmic breathing and meditation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005597/en/

POUND Unplugged, POUND Fitness's newly launched mental wellness workout, blends 20 minutes of high-intensity training using their signature weighted drumsticks (Ripstix®), followed by 10 minutes of rhythmic breathing and meditation. The high-intensity portion includes both standing exercises, as well as challenging mat work, designed to open participants up, build strength inside and out and release mood-boosting neurochemicals before relaxing into a peaceful, recharged and empowered state. (Photo: Business Wire)

Committed to minds before bodies, POUND has focused on mental health, the cognitive and physical benefits of drumming, inclusivity, and self-expression since it was founded in 2011. "Our mission to promote mental well-being is more important than ever," says POUND Fitness founder and CEO Kirsten Potenza. According to Mental Health America, there's been a 500% increase in mental health screenings since 2019.

"We know there's a mental health crisis. We know movement, meditation, and proper breathing can bring our bodies into a more well-balanced, positive state that elicits feel-good neurochemicals, especially when it involves music. But, we also know it's really hard for people to make time for it all," adds Potenza. "I wanted to create an immersive workout that meets class-goers where they are mentally, physically, and emotionally."

The rock and reset class structure blends 20 minutes of high-intensity training with 10 minutes of rhythmic breathing, restorative stretching, mindfulness and meditation. The high-intensity portion allows participants to use POUND's signature lightly weighted drumsticks (Ripstix) to sweat, release and boost neurochemicals, then quickly settle into a peaceful, recharged and empowered state.

"The class is a deeply intentional rhythmic journey to promote the health and fitness of the whole person in a 30-minute timeframe that's accessible," says Potenza. "It feels more like an experience than just a class."

In the U.S., POUND Unplugged launched exclusively at Crunch Fitness' signature locations last September. The classes are now available in key cities worldwide and will continue to roll out to partners globally throughout 2023.

ABOUT POUND FITNESS

POUND, an international fitness company based in Los Angeles, creates programming that fuses drumming and movement to create a fitness concert-like experience. Founder and CEO Kirsten Potenza cultivated a brand and community that stands behind its pillars of mental health, inclusivity, community, and self-expression. Today, POUND offers three different programs (POUND-Rockout. Workout, POUND Unplugged and Generation POUND) and serves a passionate global community through its nearly 30,000 POUND instructors, 8,000 venue partners, and on-demand platform (POUND Backstage). PoundFit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005597/en/

Contacts:

Alexis Love

press@poundfit.com