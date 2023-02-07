Lessor's New Italian Airline Customer Will Deploy Aircraft on European and Intercontinental Routes Benefiting from Tourism Rebound

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the lessor delivered two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to a new customer, Milan-based Neos S.p.A. ("Neos").

The lessor's new Italian airline customer will deploy the two leased 737-800 aircraft on its European and intercontinental routes benefiting from tourism's post-pandemic rebound (Photo: Business Wire)

Neos, which operates services from Italy and Europe to the Americas, Asia, and Africa, plans to deploy the two aircraft, configured with 186 single class seats, on intra-European and intercontinental routes.

"We look forward to building a strong working partnership with our newest European customer in Italy, Neos," commented Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, EMEA. "These two Boeing aircraft are well suited to serve the carrier's short- and medium-haul network."

"We are excited and proud to welcome the second aircraft leased from CDB Aviation into our fleet. These two aircraft are a perfect fit to support our strategic short-haul fleet renewal plan and commercial operations planned for 2023. We thank the CDB Aviation team who has shown a high level of commitment since the negotiation phase, and we hope that this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration," commented Marco Brusa, Neos' Fleet Planning Manager.

"With the accelerating pace of air passenger traffic's recovery, Neos has the potential to seize on the nascent rebound in air travel and regional tourism," underscored Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are very pleased to have collaborated with the Neos team on this transaction as part of the airline's ongoing fleet upgrade initiative. We look forward to building on our relationship and supporting their ambitious growth trajectory in the future."

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), a 38-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

