Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 7
[07.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|135,967,915.09
|7.5931
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,917,560.00
|EUR
|0
|73,643,578.89
|7.4256
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|61,697,822.58
|10.2776
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,835,506.00
|GBP
|-8,910.0000
|18,653,223.31
|10.1624
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|96,857,528.30
|126.6923