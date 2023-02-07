Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Purpose 360: A Look at ESG Post-Davos, With Martin Whittaker

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / "The world today is at a critical inflection point. The sheer number of ongoing crises calls for bold collective action."

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos convened CEOs from around the world to discuss global business challenges and identify forward-looking strategies for the years ahead. With the week-long convening over, it's time for the real work to commence: putting what was discussed into action.

We invited Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital, to address what conversations from Davos will mean for ESG in 2023.

Listen for insights on:

Why ESG measurement will be critical for business success and growth

What AI and machine learning mean for the future of work

How ESG and politics will come into play in 2023

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738386/Purpose-360-A-Look-at-ESG-Post-Davos-With-Martin-Whittaker