Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
WKN: A3DK8U ISIN: LU2458332611 Ticker-Symbol: Z45 
Frankfurt
07.02.23
09:15 Uhr
11,450 Euro
+0,550
+5,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2023 | 16:34
116 Leser
First North Iceland: Alvotech S.A. - Convertible Bonds (ALVCVB251220) admitted to trading on February 8, 2023.

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                  Alvotech société anonyme     
                        (Alvotech)            
2  Org. no:                 B258884 / 6712219740       
3  LEI                    222100DCZBOWV5DZ8372       
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)              ALVCVB251220           
5  ISIN code                 IS0000034858           
6  CFI code                 DCFUFR              
7  FISN númer                ALVOTECH/CONV BD 20251220     
8  Bonds/bills:               Bond               
9  Total issued amount            US$200,000,000/ISK 28,648,000,000 
10 Total amount previously issued      0                 
11 Amount issued at this time        ISK 8,480,000,000         
12 Denomination in CSD            ISK 20,000,000          
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange      Yes                
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type             Other               
15 Amortization type, if other        Bullet bond. One payment at    
                        maturity date.          
                       -----------------------------------
16 Currency                 ISK                
17 Currency, if other            N/A                
                       -----------------------------------
18 Issue date                December 20, 2022         
19 First ordinary installment date      December 20, 2025         
20 Total number of installments       1                 
21 Installment frequency           N/a                
22 Maturity date               December 20, 2025         
23 Interest rate               15.00% per annum.         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable   Other               
25 Floating interest rate, if other     Fixed interest.          
                       -----------------------------------
26 Premium                  None.               
27 Simple/compound interest         Simple              
28 Simple/compound, if other         N/A                
                       -----------------------------------
29 Day count convention           30E/360              
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date            December 20, 2022         
32 First ordinary coupon date        December 20, 2025         
33 Coupon frequency             2 (20 June and 20 December) Any  
                        accrued             
                       coupon shall be capitalised and  
                        added to the outstanding     
                        principal semi-annually.     
34 Total number of coupon payments      6                 
35 If irregular cash flow, then how     Any accrued coupon shall be    
                        capitalised and added to the   
                        outstanding principal      
                        semi-annually.          
                       -----------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price         Clean price            
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does  No                
   payment include accrued interest for                    
   days missing until next business day?                   
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                  No                
40 Name of index               N/A                
                       -----------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other  N/A                
                       -----------------------------------
43 Base index value             N/A                
44 Index base date              N/A                
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                Yes                
46 Put option                No                
47 Convertible                Yes                
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)    No.                
                       -----------------------------------
49 Additional information          Default coupon rate 2%      
                       -----------------------------------
  The Convertible Bonds issued by the Issuer amount to a total of USD     
   200,000,000 equivalent to approximately ISK 28,648,000,000. This issue   
   description highlights and summarizes key factors and terms concerning the 
   Convertible Bond issuance but is not exhaustive. For full information   
   concerning the terms of the Convertible Bonds and key terms reference is  
   made to the Convertible Bond Instrument (Tranche A), the Intercreditor   
   Deed, the Subordination Agreement, and the Subscription Agreement that   
   shall be read in conjunction with this Issue description, along with the  
   "Appendix-for fixed income securities", attached to this Issue description.
   Copies of the said documents can be                    
  accessed at the Issuer's website, via:                   
   https://investors.alvotech.com/publicfilings.               
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD             Yes                
51 Securities depository           Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð      
52 Date of Application for Admission to   February 1, 2023         
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for    February 3, 2023         
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading       February 8, 2023         
55 Order book ID               ALVCVB251220           
56 Instrument subtype            Corporate Bonds          
57 Market                  Iceland FN Bond Market      
58 List population name           First North ICE Fixed Income   
59 Static volatility guards         No                
60 Dynamic volatility guards         No                
61 MiFIR identifier             BOND - Bonds           
62 Bond type                 CVTB - Convertible Bond
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
