First North Iceland: Alvotech S.A. - Convertible Bonds (ALVCVB251220) admitted to trading on February 8, 2023.

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alvotech société anonyme (Alvotech) 2 Org. no: B258884 / 6712219740 3 LEI 222100DCZBOWV5DZ8372 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ALVCVB251220 5 ISIN code IS0000034858 6 CFI code DCFUFR 7 FISN númer ALVOTECH/CONV BD 20251220 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount US$200,000,000/ISK 28,648,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 8,480,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 20,000,000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Bullet bond. One payment at maturity date. ----------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A ----------------------------------- 18 Issue date December 20, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date December 20, 2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/a 22 Maturity date December 20, 2025 23 Interest rate 15.00% per annum. 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other Fixed interest. ----------------------------------- 26 Premium None. 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A ----------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date December 20, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date December 20, 2025 33 Coupon frequency 2 (20 June and 20 December) Any accrued coupon shall be capitalised and added to the outstanding principal semi-annually. 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Any accrued coupon shall be capitalised and added to the outstanding principal semi-annually. ----------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A ----------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A ----------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible Yes 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No. ----------------------------------- 49 Additional information Default coupon rate 2% ----------------------------------- The Convertible Bonds issued by the Issuer amount to a total of USD 200,000,000 equivalent to approximately ISK 28,648,000,000. This issue description highlights and summarizes key factors and terms concerning the Convertible Bond issuance but is not exhaustive. For full information concerning the terms of the Convertible Bonds and key terms reference is made to the Convertible Bond Instrument (Tranche A), the Intercreditor Deed, the Subordination Agreement, and the Subscription Agreement that shall be read in conjunction with this Issue description, along with the "Appendix-for fixed income securities", attached to this Issue description. Copies of the said documents can be accessed at the Issuer's website, via: https://investors.alvotech.com/publicfilings. Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to February 1, 2023 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for February 3, 2023 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading February 8, 2023 55 Order book ID ALVCVB251220 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland FN Bond Market 58 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVTB - Convertible Bond