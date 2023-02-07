Anzeige
WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 16:36
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, February 7

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:7 February 2023

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for January 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/3I1x3jr

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

© 2023 PR Newswire
