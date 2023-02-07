BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 13 and 14, and special resolutions 15, 16 and 17 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 13). To increase the aggregate maximum fees payable to Directors.

(Res. 14). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 14.

(Res. 16). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 17). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 90,357,188 99.99% 5,202 0.01% 50,264 Resolution 2 90,140,207 99.81% 169,003 0.19% 103,444 Resolution 3 90,092,322 99.81% 171,261 0.19% 148,097 Resolution 4 90,343,349 99.99% 5,272 0.01% 64,033 Resolution 5 88,190,227 97.62% 2,147,123 2.38% 75,304 Resolution 6 88,932,859 98.45% 1,402,190 1.55% 75,605 Resolution 7 88,971,404 98.47% 1,381,645 1.53% 59,605 Resolution 8 88,349,239 97.80% 1,987,329 2.20% 76,086 Resolution 9 88,956,754 98.46% 1,391,440 1.54% 64,460 Resolution 10 88,980,401 98.48% 1,372,167 1.52% 60,086 Resolution 11 89,955,006 99.59% 365,955 0.41% 91,693 Resolution 12 90,324,843 99.97% 27,317 0.03% 60,494 Resolution 13 89,801,589 99.50% 452,951 0.50% 158,114 Resolution 14 90,307,496 99.94% 54,651 0.06% 50,507 Resolution 15 89,965,255 99.58% 381,018 0.42% 66,381 Resolution 16 87,218,078 96.56% 3,110,842 3.44% 83,734 Resolution 17 89,966,004 99.60% 361,643 0.40% 85,007

7 February 2023