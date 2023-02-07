Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 16:48
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 7

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 13 and 14, and special resolutions 15, 16 and 17 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 13). To increase the aggregate maximum fees payable to Directors.
(Res. 14). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 14.
(Res. 16). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 17). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 190,357,18899.99%5,2020.01%50,264
Resolution 290,140,20799.81%169,0030.19%103,444
Resolution 390,092,32299.81%171,2610.19%148,097
Resolution 490,343,34999.99%5,2720.01%64,033
Resolution 588,190,22797.62%2,147,1232.38%75,304
Resolution 688,932,85998.45%1,402,1901.55%75,605
Resolution 788,971,40498.47%1,381,6451.53%59,605
Resolution 888,349,23997.80%1,987,3292.20%76,086
Resolution 988,956,75498.46%1,391,4401.54%64,460
Resolution 1088,980,40198.48%1,372,1671.52%60,086
Resolution 1189,955,00699.59%365,9550.41%91,693
Resolution 1290,324,84399.97%27,3170.03%60,494
Resolution 1389,801,58999.50%452,9510.50%158,114
Resolution 1490,307,49699.94%54,6510.06%50,507
Resolution 1589,965,25599.58%381,0180.42%66,381
Resolution 1687,218,07896.56%3,110,8423.44%83,734
Resolution 1789,966,00499.60%361,6430.40%85,007

7 February 2023

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.