DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2023 / 16:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8512

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213131510

CODE: AUEM LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 221447 EQS News ID: 1554011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)