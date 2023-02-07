DJ Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's Responsibilities 07-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 February 2023

Genel Energy plc

Changes to Director's Responsibilities

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that, with effect from 7 February 2023, David McManus has been appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee.

Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 221421 EQS News ID: 1553959 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)