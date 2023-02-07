Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
07.02.23
15:40 Uhr
1,410 Euro
+0,020
+1,44 %
1,3801,40017:36
Dow Jones News
07.02.2023 | 17:01
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's Responsibilities

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's Responsibilities 07-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 February 2023

Genel Energy plc

Changes to Director's Responsibilities

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that, with effect from 7 February 2023, David McManus has been appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee.

Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 221421 
EQS News ID:  1553959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
