Metro Bank plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Feb-2023 / 15:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that, on Monday 6th February 2023, James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 111 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as a part of a regular monthly purchase under the terms of the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, the Company's HMRC regulated staff share incentive plan ("SIP").

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Metro Bank plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Hopkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BZ6STL67 b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of ordinary shares under the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, an HMRC approved share incentive plan. c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) Total d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP 1.34209 111 GBP148.97

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 Sequence No.: 221457 EQS News ID: 1554039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 10:36 ET (15:36 GMT)