South Korean researchers have reported higher performance with a newly proposed BM/BiFeOxHy electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution reaction (OER), due to higher lattice vacancies and the amorphous structure. Institutions in the EU, the UK, and Canada, meanwhile, have announced new plans to provide funds for hydrogen projects.Dongguk University scientists have developed a new bismuth (Bi) metal (BM)-based catalyst for the lattice oxygen mechanism (LOM) in OER to increase the efficiency of water electrolysis. Past research has shown that LOM can lead to higher OER activity than the conventional adsorbate ...

