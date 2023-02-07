Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnémonique: ALOPM) (Paris:ALOPM),a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, today publishes its indicative financial calendar for 2023.

Event Date* 2022 Annual Results April 4, 2023 Annual General Meeting May 30, 2023 2023 First Half Results September 19, 2023

*subject to modification. Publication after financial market close.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech and AI activities, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine to treat resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From these technologies, OPM has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology have completed regulatory filing, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson's disease and ODS 101 with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its OncoSNIPER technology. In addition, OPM is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific to the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two projects are in early partnership phase with TIUM BIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and SEngine in oncology. Finally, OPM has a significant portfolio of early stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: oncodesign.com

Contacts:

OPM

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Phone: +33 (0)3 80 78 82 60

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Alban Dufumier

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu