Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.5 billion, and full-year 2022 revenue of $5.5 billion, surpassing prior guidance, with strong commercial and operational execution. While fourth quarter orders were down 9 percent on a reported basis and down 3 percent organically, the Company grew backlog 14 percent organically on resilient underlying demand. On January 23, Xylem announced it had agreed to acquire Evoqua in a $7.5 billion, all-stock transaction, creating a transformative platform to address intensifying water challenges, globally.

Fourth quarter earnings exceeded Xylem's previous guidance. Net income was $149 million, or $0.82 per share. Net income margin increased 140 basis points to 9.9 percent. These results included increased restructuring and realignment costs and higher taxes during the quarter. Adjusted net income was $168 million, or $0.92 per share, which excludes the impacts of restructuring, realignment and special charges. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 18.7 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 250 basis points. Strong price realization offset inflation and, coupled with productivity savings and higher volume, drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of strategic investments.

For the full year, net income was $355 million, or $1.96 per share. Net income margin decreased 180 basis points to 6.4 percent. These results were mainly driven by a previously announced, one-time non-cash pension plan settlement. Adjusted net income was $516 million, or $2.85 per share, which excludes the impacts of restructuring, realignment and special charges. Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0 percent, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 10 basis points. Inflation, strategic investments and the impact of chip shortages in the first half exceeded the benefits of price realization and productivity savings. The Company generated $596 million of operating cash flow, representing a 168 percent conversion, and $388 million of free cash flow, representing an 80 percent conversion of net income excluding the non-cash impairment charges and non-cash pension plan settlement.

"The team drove fourth quarter results well above expectations, with very strong performance across all business segments and regions," said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. "Resilient demand and strong backlog execution delivered robust double-digit revenue growth with significant margin expansion. That out-performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2022 has fueled healthy momentum coming into 2023."

"Our customer focus and operational discipline are building on a foundation of resilient underlying demand for the value of Xylem's offering in our largest end-markets," continued Decker. "As trends driving water investment continue to intensify, we are confident about delivering full-year 2023 growth in the mid-single digits, with significant margin expansion, tracking solidly toward Xylem's longer-term growth milestones. Of course, we're very excited about the transformative agreement we have announced to acquire Evoqua. The combination will be positioned to have greater impact in addressing the world's water challenges and create even more value for shareholders. Until the transaction closes, however, we remain focused on delivering our commitments to our stakeholders, as we plan for a smooth integration."

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend in the amount of $0.33 per share, an increase of 10 percent. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023.

Full-year 2023 Outlook

Xylem's full-year and first quarter 2023 guidance does not reflect the planned acquisition of Evoqua, which was announced on January 23, 2023, and is expected to close mid-year 2023. Additional information about the proposed transaction is available at www.xylem.com/investors.

Xylem forecasts full-year 2023 revenue in the range of $5.70 to $5.80 billion, up 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis and up 4 to 6 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 17.5 to 18.0 percent, an increase of 50 to 100 basis points. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.25, which represents an increase of 5 to 14 percent from Xylem's 2022 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is expected to be 100 percent.

Further 2023 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's fourth quarter 2022 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Water Infrastructure

Xylem's Water Infrastructure segment consists of its portfolio of businesses serving clean water delivery, wastewater transport and treatment, and dewatering.

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $668 million, a 7 percent increase, 15 percent organically, compared with fourth quarter 2021. This strong growth was driven by price realization, robust utilities and industrials demand in the US and Western Europe, and dewatering demand in Emerging Markets.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $132 million, an 8 percent increase versus the comparable period last year. Adjusted operating income for the segment, which excludes $4 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $136 million, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable period last year. Reported operating margin for the segment was 19.8 percent, up 20 basis points versus the prior year, and adjusted operating margin was 20.4 percent, up 50 basis points versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5 percent, up 80 basis points from the prior year. Favorable price realization net of inflation and higher volume more than offset strategic investments.

Applied Water

Xylem's Applied Water segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in industrial, commercial building, and residential applications.

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $455 million, a 12 percent increase, 17 percent organically, year-over-year. The robust growth was driven by strong price realization across all end-markets and regions.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $61 million, a 22 percent increase versus comparable period last year, and adjusted operating income, which excludes $9 million of restructuring and realignment costs, was $70 million, a 35 percent increase versus the comparable period last year. The segment reported operating margin was 13.4 percent, up 110 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin increased 260 basis points over the prior year period to 15.4 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5 percent, up 270 basis points from the prior year. Margin expansion was driven by strong price realization, more than offsetting inflation, coupled with productivity savings.

Measurement & Control Solutions

Xylem's Measurement & Control Solutions segment consists of its portfolio of businesses in smart metering, network technologies, advanced infrastructure analytics, and analytic instrumentation.

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $383 million, up 30 percent, 35 percent organically, versus the prior year. The robust growth is driven by improved chip supply compared to prior year, as well as strength in our water quality test and pipeline assessment applications.

Fourth quarter reported operating income for the segment was $19 million, compared to $17 million loss in the comparable period last year, and adjusted operating income, which excludes $3 million of restructuring and realignment costs and $1 million of special charges, was $23 million, compared to $15 million loss in comparable period last year. The segment reported operating margin was 5.0 percent, up 1080 basis points versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin of 6.0 percent increased 1110 basis points over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1 percent, up 800 basis points from the prior year. Strong price realization offset inflation and, coupled with productivity savings and higher volume, drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of strategic investments.

Supplemental information on Xylem's fourth quarter 2022 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by impacts from the global economic and geopolitical climate, including as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, and macroeconomic conditions, including inflation. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, inflation, interest rates and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, and regulatory, economic, foreign exchange and other risks associated with our global sales, supply chain and operations, including with respect to domestic content requirements applicable to projects with governmental funding; continued uncertainty around the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomy and our business, operations, growth, and financial condition; actual or potential outbreaks of other epidemics, pandemics or global health crises; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, tight labor markets, prevailing price levels, exchange rates, tariffs and trade protection measures, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, and other factors; demand for our products; competition, including disruption, failure to commercialize innovative technologies, or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our products; availability, shortage or delays in receiving products, parts, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors), raw materials and energy from our supply chain; disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; ability to retain and attract senior management and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls with respect to products; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to continue strategic investments for growth; our ability to successfully identify, execute, consummate and integrate acquisitions; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change and related mitigation efforts by governmental or regulatory authorities; our ability to achieve our sustainability-related commitments; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; our ability to borrow or refinance our existing indebtedness, and uncertainty around the availability of liquidity sufficient to meet our needs; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to anti-corruption, trade, data privacy and security, our products, competition, and the environment and climate change; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; infringement or expiration of our intellectual property rights or claims that we have infringed the rights of others; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Additionally, risks and uncertainties relating to our plans to acquire Evoqua could cause our actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals of the transaction from the shareholders of Xylem or stockholders of Evoqua or from regulators are not obtained; litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans or operations of Xylem or Evoqua; the ability of Xylem and Evoqua to retain and hire key personnel; competitive responses to the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors and other business partners resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the combined company's ability to achieve the synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses.

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this Report. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,522 $ 5,195 $ 4,876 Cost of revenue 3,438 3,220 3,046 Gross profit 2,084 1,975 1,830 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,227 1,179 1,143 Research and development expenses 206 204 187 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 29 7 75 Goodwill impairment charge - - 58 Operating income 622 585 367 Interest expense 50 76 77 U.K. pension settlement expense 140 - - Other non-operating income (expense), net 7 - (5 ) Gain on sale of businesses 1 2 - Income before taxes 440 511 285 Income tax expense 85 84 31 Net income $ 355 $ 427 $ 254 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.97 $ 2.37 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 1.96 $ 2.35 $ 1.40 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 180.2 180.2 180.1 Diluted 181.0 181.5 181.1

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 944 $ 1,349 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $50 and $44 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,096 953 Inventories 799 700 Prepaid and other current assets 173 158 Total current assets 3,012 3,160 Property, plant and equipment, net 630 644 Goodwill 2,719 2,792 Other intangible assets, net 930 1,016 Other non-current assets 661 664 Total assets $ 7,952 $ 8,276 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 723 $ 639 Accrued and other current liabilities 867 752 Total current liabilities 1,590 1,391 Long-term debt, net 1,880 2,440 Accrued post-retirement benefits 286 438 Deferred income tax liabilities 222 287 Other non-current accrued liabilities 471 494 Total liabilities 4,449 5,050 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 196.0 and 195.6 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 2 Capital in excess of par value 2,134 2,089 Retained earnings 2,292 2,154 Treasury stock - at cost 15.8 shares and 15.2 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively (708 ) (656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (226 ) (371 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,494 3,218 Non-controlling interest 9 8 Total equity 3,503 3,226 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,952 $ 8,276

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 355 $ 427 $ 254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 111 118 117 Amortization 125 127 134 Deferred income taxes (64 ) 10 (31 ) Share-based compensation 37 33 26 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 29 7 75 Goodwill impairment charge - - 58 U.K. pension settlement expense 140 - - Gain from sale of businesses (1 ) (2 ) - Other, net (4 ) 8 46 Payments for restructuring (11 ) (25 ) (36 ) Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (19 ) (29 ) (27 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (192 ) (70 ) 109 Changes in inventories (147 ) (167 ) (5 ) Changes in accounts payable 117 81 (39 ) Changes in accrued liabilities 57 7 101 Changes in accrued taxes 57 (9 ) 20 Net changes in other assets and liabilities 6 22 22 Net Cash - Operating activities 596 538 824 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (208 ) (208 ) (183 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses 1 10 - Cash received from investments 8 3 200 Cash paid for investments (11 ) - (200 ) Cash received from cross-currency swaps 28 14 12 Settlement of currency forward agreement (10 ) - - Other, net 1 (2 ) 2 Net Cash - Investing activities (191 ) (183 ) (169 ) Financing Activities Short-term debt issued, net - - 359 Short-term debt repaid, net - - (640 ) Long-term debt issued, net - - 985 Long-term debt repaid, net (527 ) (600 ) - Repurchase of common stock (52 ) (68 ) (61 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 8 19 20 Dividends paid (217 ) (203 ) (188 ) Other, net (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net Cash - Financing activities (790 ) (855 ) 473 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (20 ) (26 ) 23 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (405 ) (526 ) 1,151 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,349 1,875 724 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 944 $ 1,349 $ 1,875 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 76 $ 99 $ 77 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 91 $ 83 $ 41

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. "Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. "Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. "EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. "Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. "Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for costs related to the UK pension plan buyout. "Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2022 v. 2021 2022 v. 2021 FX Impact Adj. 2022 v. 2021 Adj. 2022 v. 2021 2022 2021 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 6,257 6,300 (43 ) -1 % 18 279 254 4 % 4 % Water Infrastructure 2,607 2,471 136 6 % 0 166 302 12 % 12 % Applied Water 1,794 1,860 (66 ) -4 % 0 68 2 0 % 0 % Measurement & Control Solutions 1,856 1,969 (113 ) -6 % 18 45 (50 ) -3 % -3 % Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 1,439 1,584 (145 ) -9 % 0 90 (55 ) -3 % -3 % Water Infrastructure 622 598 24 4 % 0 53 77 13 % 13 % Applied Water 400 451 (51 ) -11 % 0 23 (28 ) -6 % -6 % Measurement & Control Solutions 417 535 (118 ) -22 % 0 14 (104 ) -19 % -19 % Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 1,419 1,518 (99 ) -7 % 7 82 (10 ) -1 % -1 % Water Infrastructure 594 623 (29 ) -5 % 0 47 18 3 % 3 % Applied Water 409 446 (37 ) -8 % 0 20 (17 ) -4 % -4 % Measurement & Control Solutions 416 449 (33 ) -7 % 7 15 (11 ) -2 % -4 % Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,684 1,660 24 1 % 5 67 96 6 % 5 % Water Infrastructure 731 639 92 14 % 0 42 134 21 % 21 % Applied Water 480 486 (6 ) -1 % 0 15 9 2 % 2 % Measurement & Control Solutions 473 535 (62 ) -12 % 5 10 (47 ) -9 % -10 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,715 1,538 177 12 % 6 40 223 14 % 14 % Water Infrastructure 660 611 49 8 % 0 24 73 12 % 12 % Applied Water 505 477 28 6 % 0 10 38 8 % 8 % Measurement & Control Solutions 550 450 100 22 % 6 6 112 25 % 24 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2022 v. 2021 2022 v. 2021 FX Impact Adj. 2022 v. 2021 Adj. 2022 v. 2021 2022 2021 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 5,522 5,195 327 6 % 9 259 595 11 % 11 % Water Infrastructure 2,364 2,247 117 5 % 0 149 266 12 % 12 % Applied Water 1,767 1,613 154 10 % 0 66 220 14 % 14 % Measurement & Control Solutions 1,391 1,335 56 4 % 9 44 109 8 % 7 % Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 1,506 1,323 183 14 % 0 86 269 20 % 20 % Water Infrastructure 668 622 46 7 % 0 50 96 15 % 15 % Applied Water 455 406 49 12 % 0 22 71 17 % 17 % Measurement & Control Solutions 383 295 88 30 % 0 14 102 35 % 35 % Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 1,380 1,265 115 9 % 4 80 199 16 % 15 % Water Infrastructure 574 547 27 5 % 0 46 73 13 % 13 % Applied Water 458 400 58 15 % 0 21 79 20 % 20 % Measurement & Control Solutions 348 318 30 9 % 4 13 47 15 % 14 % Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,364 1,351 13 1 % 3 60 76 6 % 5 % Water Infrastructure 589 569 20 4 % 0 34 54 9 % 9 % Applied Water 429 414 15 4 % 0 15 30 7 % 7 % Measurement & Control Solutions 346 368 (22 ) -6 % 3 11 (8 ) -2 % -3 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,272 1,256 16 1 % 2 33 51 4 % 4 % Water Infrastructure 533 509 24 5 % 0 19 43 8 % 8 % Applied Water 425 393 32 8 % 0 8 40 10 % 10 % Measurement & Control Solutions 314 354 (40 ) -11 % 2 6 (32 ) -9 % -10 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 1,272 1,256 1,364 1,351 1,380 1,265 1,506 1,323 5,522 5,195 • Water Infrastructure 533 509 589 569 574 547 668 622 2,364 2,247 • Applied Water 425 393 429 414 458 400 455 406 1,767 1,613 • Measurement & Control Solutions 314 354 346 368 348 318 383 295 1,391 1,335 Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 111 133 146 160 168 152 197 140 622 585 • Water Infrastructure 74 71 108 93 104 101 132 122 418 387 • Applied Water 59 66 61 64 77 60 61 50 258 240 • Measurement & Control Solutions (10 ) 9 (5 ) 13 (2 ) 7 19 (17 ) 2 12 • Total Segments 123 146 164 170 179 168 212 155 678 639 Operating Margin • Total Xylem 8.7 % 10.6 % 10.7 % 11.8 % 12.2 % 12.0 % 13.1 % 10.6 % 11.3 % 11.3 % • Water Infrastructure 13.9 % 13.9 % 18.3 % 16.3 % 18.1 % 18.5 % 19.8 % 19.6 % 17.7 % 17.2 % • Applied Water 13.9 % 16.8 % 14.2 % 15.5 % 16.8 % 15.0 % 13.4 % 12.3 % 14.6 % 14.9 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (3.2 %) 2.5 % (1.4 %) 3.5 % (0.6 %) 2.2 % 5.0 % (5.8 %) 0.1 % 0.9 % • Total Segments 9.7 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.6 % 13.0 % 13.3 % 14.1 % 11.7 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Special Charges • Total Xylem 1 2 1 - 13 1 1 1 16 4 • Water Infrastructure - - - - - - - - - - • Applied Water - 1 - - - - - - - 1 • Measurement & Control Solutions - - 1 - 12 - 1 - 14 - • Total Segments - 1 1 - 12 - 1 - 14 1 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 4 8 8 6 6 2 16 6 34 22 • Water Infrastructure 1 5 3 4 3 1 4 2 11 12 • Applied Water 1 1 2 2 1 2 9 2 13 7 • Measurement & Control Solutions 2 2 3 0 2 (1 ) 3 2 10 3 • Total Segments 4 8 8 6 6 2 16 6 34 22 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 116 143 155 166 187 155 214 147 672 611 • Water Infrastructure 75 76 111 97 107 102 136 124 429 399 • Applied Water 60 68 63 66 78 62 70 52 271 248 • Measurement & Control Solutions (8 ) 11 (1 ) 13 12 6 23 (15 ) 26 15 • Total Segments 127 155 173 176 197 170 229 161 726 662 Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 9.1 % 11.4 % 11.4 % 12.3 % 13.6 % 12.3 % 14.2 % 11.1 % 12.2 % 11.8 % • Water Infrastructure 14.1 % 14.9 % 18.8 % 17.0 % 18.6 % 18.6 % 20.4 % 19.9 % 18.1 % 17.8 % • Applied Water 14.1 % 17.3 % 14.7 % 15.9 % 17.0 % 15.5 % 15.4 % 12.8 % 15.3 % 15.4 % • Measurement & Control Solutions (2.5 %) 3.1 % (0.3 %) 3.5 % 3.4 % 1.9 % 6.0 % (5.1 %) 1.9 % 1.1 % • Total Segments 10.0 % 12.3 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 14.3 % 13.4 % 15.2 % 12.2 % 13.1 % 12.7 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 1,506 1,506 1,323 - 1,323 Operating Income 197 17 a 214 140 7 a 147 Operating Margin 13.1% - 14.2% 10.6% - 11.1% Interest Expense (13) - (13) (13) - (13) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 5 - 5 (1) 3 b 2 UK Pension Buyout Settlement - - - - - - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business - - - - - - Income before Taxes 189 17 206 126 10 136 Provision for Income Taxes (40) 2 c (38) (13) (8) c (21) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 149 19 168 113 2 115 Diluted Shares 181.3 181.3 181.6 181.6 Diluted EPS $0.82 $0.10 $0.92 $0.62 $0.01 $0.63 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS ($0.08) ($0.01) ($0.09) Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $0.90 $0.11 $1.01 Q4 YTD 2022 Q4 YTD 2021 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 5,522 5,522 5,195 - 5,195 Operating Income 622 50 a 672 585 26 a 611 Operating Margin 11.3% - 12.2% 11.3% - 11.8% Interest Expense (50) - (50) (76) - (76) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 7 4 b 11 - 8 b 8 UK Pension Buyout Settlement (140) 140 b - - - - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business 1 (1) - 2 (2) - Income before Taxes 440 193 633 511 32 543 Provision for Income Taxes (85) (32) c (117) (84) (7) c (91) Net Income Attributable to Xylem 355 161 516 427 25 452 Diluted Shares 181.0 181.0 181.5 181.5 Diluted EPS $1.96 $0.89 $2.85 $2.35 $0.14 $2.49 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS ($0.17) ($0.17) ($0.34) Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $2.13 $1.06 $3.19

a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $16 million in 2022 and $6 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $1 million in 2022 (asset impairment charge) and $1 million in 2021 for UK pension plan charges. Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs of $34 million in 2022 and $22 million in 2021, as well as special charges of $16 million in 2022 ($2 million UK pension plan charges and $14 million of asset impairment charges) and $4 million ($1 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $3 million of other charges) in 2021. b Quarter-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $3 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan. Year-to-date: Special non-operating charges consist of $144 million in 2022 related to the UK pension plan charges and buyout settlement and $8 million in 2021 for costs related to the UK pension plan. c Quarter-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $3 million in 2022 and $1 million in 2021; net tax impact on special charges of $1 million in 2021; and $5 million in 2022 of a positive impact from tax related special charges and $6 million in 2021 of negative impact from tax related special benefits to GAAP tax, respectively. Year-to-date: Net tax impact on restructuring & realignment costs of $7 million in 2022 and $5 million in 2021; $26 million net tax impact on special charges in 2022 and $2 million 2021; and $1 million of positive impact from tax related special charges to GAAP tax in 2022.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year-to-Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Cash - Operating Activities ($81 ) ($26 ) $113 $232 $202 $112 $362 $220 $596 $538 Capital Expenditures - PP&E (31 ) (22 ) (30 ) (25 ) (37 ) (33 ) (41 ) (62 ) (139 ) (142 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (18 ) (17 ) (16 ) (16 ) (16 ) (14 ) (19 ) (19 ) (69 ) (66 ) Capital Expenditures (49 ) (39 ) (46 ) (41 ) (53 ) (47 ) (60 ) (81 ) (208 ) (208 ) Free Cash Flow ($130 ) ($65 ) $67 $191 $149 $65 $302 $139 $388 $330 Net Income $82 $87 $112 $113 $12 $114 $149 $113 $355 $427 - - Gain/(Loss) from sale of business 1 - - 2 - - - - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment Charges - non-cash impairment - (1 ) - - - - - - - (1 ) U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash release from AOCI - - - - (140 ) - - - (140 ) - U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash tax release from AOCI - - - - 23 - - - 23 - Special Charges - non-cash impairment - (1 ) (1 ) - (12 ) - (1 ) - (14 ) (1 ) Net Income, excluding gain on sale of businesses, non-cash impairment charges and non-cash pension buyout settlement $81 $89 $113 $111 $141 $114 $150 $113 $485 $427 Operating Cash Flow Conversion -99 % -30 % 101 % 205 % 1683 % 98 % 243 % 195 % 168 % 126 % Free Cash Flow Conversion -160 % -73 % 59 % 172 % 106 % 57 % 201 % 123 % 80 % 77 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 82 112 12 149 355 Net Income margin 6.4 % 8.2 % 0.9 % 9.9 % 6.4 % Depreciation 28 28 27 28 111 Amortization 30 32 31 32 125 Interest Expense (Income), net 11 10 7 6 34 Income Tax Expense 16 24 5 40 85 EBITDA 167 206 82 255 710 Share-based Compensation 9 9 10 9 37 Restructuring & Realignment 4 8 6 16 34 U.K. Pension Settlement - - 140 - 140 Special Charges 2 3 14 1 20 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 181 226 252 281 940 Revenue 1,272 1,364 1,380 1,506 5,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.2 % 16.6 % 18.3 % 18.7 % 17.0 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 87 113 114 113 427 Net Income margin 6.9 % 8.4 % 9.0 % 8.5 % 8.2 % Depreciation 30 29 31 28 118 Amortization 32 33 31 31 127 Interest Expense (Income), net 19 19 20 11 69 Income Tax Expense 27 25 19 13 84 EBITDA 195 219 215 196 825 Share-based Compensation 9 8 8 8 33 Restructuring & Realignment 8 6 2 6 22 Special Charges 3 3 2 4 12 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - (2 ) - - (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA 215 234 227 214 890 Revenue 1,256 1,351 1,265 1,323 5,195 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.1 % 17.3 % 17.9 % 16.2 % 17.1 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Infrastructure 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 74 108 104 132 418 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - - Depreciation 11 11 11 11 44 Amortization 2 3 1 3 9 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (4 ) 1 - (1 ) (4 ) EBITDA 83 123 116 145 467 Share-based Compensation 1 - - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 1 3 3 4 11 Special Charges - - - - - - Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 85 126 119 150 480 Revenue 533 589 574 668 2,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.9 % 21.4 % 20.7 % 22.5 % 20.3 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 71 93 101 122 387 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - Depreciation 11 11 11 10 43 Amortization 2 2 1 3 8 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (2 ) (2 ) 1 (2 ) (5 ) EBITDA 82 104 114 133 433 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 - 2 Restructuring & Realignment 5 4 1 2 12 Special Charges - - - - - Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 88 108 116 135 447 Revenue 509 569 547 622 2,247 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.3 % 19.0 % 21.2 % 21.7 % 19.9 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Applied Water 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 59 61 77 61 258 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Depreciation 5 4 4 4 17 Amortization - 1 - 1 2 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) - (1 ) - (2 ) EBITDA 63 66 80 66 275 Share-based Compensation 1 1 2 0 4 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 1 9 13 Special Charges - - - - - Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 65 69 83 75 292 Revenue 425 429 458 455 1,767 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 16.1 % 18.1 % 16.5 % 16.5 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 66 64 60 50 240 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - 2 - - 2 Depreciation 5 5 5 5 20 Amortization 1 1 - - 2 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - (1 ) - (2 ) (3 ) EBITDA 72 71 65 53 261 Share-based Compensation 1 1 1 1 4 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 2 2 7 Special Charges 1 - - - 1 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - (2 ) - - (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA 75 72 68 56 271 Revenue 393 414 400 406 1,613 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 % 17.4 % 17.0 % 13.8 % 16.8 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Measurement & Control Solutions 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income (10 ) (5 ) (2 ) 19 2 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business 1 - - - 1 Depreciation 9 8 8 8 33 Amortization 25 26 27 26 104 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - (1 ) (1 ) - (2 ) EBITDA 25 28 32 53 138 Share-based Compensation 1 2 2 1 6 Restructuring & Realignment 2 3 2 3 10 Special Charges - 1 12 1 14 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 27 34 48 58 167 Revenue 314 346 348 383 1,391 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.6 % 9.8 % 13.8 % 15.1 % 12.0 % 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 9 13 7 (17 ) 12 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Depreciation 9 10 11 8 38 Amortization 27 27 27 26 107 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) (1 ) - - (2 ) EBITDA 44 49 45 17 155 Share-based Compensation 1 2 1 2 6 Restructuring & Realignment 2 - (1 ) 2 3 Special Charges - - - - - Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 47 51 45 21 164 Revenue 354 368 318 295 1,335 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 13.9 % 14.2 % 7.1 % 12.3 %

