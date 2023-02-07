Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 18:12
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 7

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

·Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2022)

·Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2022 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-sustainable-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639

7 February 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
