BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, February 7
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Documents available for viewing
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
·Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2022)
·Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2022 may also be viewed at:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-sustainable-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639
7 February 2023