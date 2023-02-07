COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today reported 2022 fourth quarter and full year results.

For the Fourth Quarter 2022 versus Fourth Quarter 2021:

Operating income: $190.4 million vs $172.1 million, up 10.6%.

Net sales: $877.6 million vs $956.4 million, down 8.2%.

Net income: $138.9 million vs $125.6 million, up 10.6%.

Diluted EPS: $2.46 vs $2.21, up 11.3%.

For the Full Year 2022 versus the Full Year 2021:

Operating income: $877.1 million vs $655.8 million, up 33.7%.

Net sales: $4.0 billion vs $3.8 billion, up 5.7%.

Net income: $658.3 million vs $468.5 million, up 40.5%.

Diluted EPS: $11.64 vs $8.25, up 41.1%.

Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Commentary

The average price of copper was $3.66 per pound, a 16.4 percent decline as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net sales declined $78.8 million, reflecting the impact of lower copper prices as well as an 11 percent reduction in unit volumes across our mill businesses, the largest of which emanated from our international operations. These reductions were offset by a 22 percent increase in net sales from our higher value added businesses, particularly in our climate segment.

The Company recognized a $13.1 million expense related to its complete withdrawal from a multi-employer pension plan, thereby eliminating a significant long term financial risk.

The Company generated $207 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter, $723.9 million for the year and cash and short-term investments totaled $678.9 million at year end. The Company's current ratio is 4 to 1.

Operating Highlights and Outlook:

Greg Christopher, CEO, commented, " We concluded 2022 by delivering the best fourth quarter of operating and net income in the Company's history. Not only have we reinvested to be a low cost producer, but we have also pursued acquisitions that both strengthen our market leading positions in core products and expand our portfolio into higher value added content. In tandem, these strategic actions have improved our gross margins to levels we believe are more appropriate for the industries we serve.

Economic activity as a whole began to temper during the second half of 2022 amidst rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and global instability. Beyond that, the destocking of inventories and normalization of supply chains exerted downward impacts.

Notwithstanding, we head into 2023 with an optimistic outlook. Although we anticipate some decline in U.S. residential building markets as compared with 2022, we also believe that household formations will remain underserved by the housing supply. As such, demand levels should remain at healthy levels relative to industry capacity. At the same time, we maintain continued backlogs in other critical markets including commercial construction, refrigeration, HVAC and transportation. Internationally, we believe that following a difficult 2022, market conditions may be bottoming out, thereby positioning our businesses for a rebound.

This was another record year of financial performance for our Company, but we still see many opportunities ahead of us. Importantly, our strong performance has enabled us to build a war chest to fund continued investments to improve our low cost position and support our bold plans for growth."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Net sales $ 877,581 $ 956,357 $ 3,982,455 $ 3,769,345 Cost of goods sold 620,800 726,594 2,864,862 2,938,989 Depreciation and amortization 10,738 11,633 43,731 45,390 Selling, general, and administrative expense 55,630 48,729 203,086 184,052 Gain on sale of businesses - (3,001 ) - (57,760 ) Gain on sale of assets, net - - (6,373 ) - Impairment charges - 261 - 2,829 Operating income 190,413 172,141 877,149 655,845 Interest expense (144 ) (258 ) (810 ) (7,709 ) Environmental expense 349 (982 ) (1,298 ) (5,053 ) Redemption premium - - - (5,674 ) Pension plan termination expense (13,100 ) - (13,100 ) - Other income, net 8,430 947 14,090 3,730 Income before income taxes 185,948 171,848 876,031 641,139 Income tax expense (49,798 ) (44,862 ) (223,322 ) (165,858 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax 4,085 (288 ) 10,111 (157 ) Consolidated net income 140,235 126,698 662,820 475,124 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,329 ) (1,097 ) (4,504 ) (6,604 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 138,906 $ 125,601 $ 658,316 $ 468,520 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,642 56,104 55,779 56,011 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 717 796 776 787 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,359 56,900 56,555 56,798 Basic earnings per share $ 2.50 $ 2.24 $ 11.80 $ 8.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.21 $ 11.64 $ 8.25 Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 1.00 $ 0.52

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 567,039 $ 652,466 $ 2,730,084 $ 2,600,030 Industrial Metals Segment 146,322 176,226 644,689 703,363 Climate Segment 170,551 130,428 650,307 495,414 Elimination of intersegment sales (6,331 ) (2,763 ) (42,625 ) (29,462 ) Net sales $ 877,581 $ 956,357 $ 3,982,455 $ 3,769,345 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 131,056 $ 142,482 $ 671,062 $ 486,287 Industrial Metals Segment 22,960 27,077 82,464 85,475 Climate Segment 53,158 21,757 188,067 85,536 Unallocated expenses (16,761 ) (19,175 ) (64,444 ) (1,453 ) Operating income $ 190,413 $ 172,141 $ 877,149 $ 655,845

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 25

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 461,018 $ 87,924 Short-term investments 217,863 - Accounts receivable, net 380,352 471,859 Inventories 448,919 430,244 Other current assets 26,501 28,976 Total current assets 1,534,653 1,019,003 Property, plant, and equipment, net 379,950 385,562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,892 23,510 Other assets 304,904 300,861 $ 2,242,399 $ 1,728,936 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 811 $ 811 Accounts payable 128,000 180,793 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,942 6,015 Other current liabilities 214,542 194,820 Total current liabilities 348,295 382,439 Long-term debt 1,218 1,064 Pension and postretirement liabilities 13,055 17,533 Environmental reserves 16,380 17,678 Deferred income taxes 16,258 14,347 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 16,880 17,099 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,349 21,813 Total liabilities 428,435 471,973 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,790,914 1,222,118 Noncontrolling interests 23,050 34,845 Total equity 1,813,964 1,256,963 $ 2,242,399 $ 1,728,936

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 662,820 $ 475,124 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,088 45,655 Stock-based compensation expense 17,801 9,822 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 323 1,216 (Income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates (10,111 ) 157 Gain on sale of businesses - (57,760 ) (Gain) loss on disposals of assets (6,373 ) (769 ) Redemption premium - 5,674 Insurance proceeds - noncapital related 1,646 - Impairment charges - 2,829 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (3,880 ) 7,413 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired and sold: Receivables 82,713 (124,708 ) Inventories (24,189 ) (119,514 ) Other assets (8,971 ) 919 Current liabilities (26,633 ) 73,755 Other liabilities (7,564 ) (5,467 ) Other, net 2,273 (2,645 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 723,943 311,701 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred 7,850 2,302 Purchase of short-term investments (217,863 ) - Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold - 81,884 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (30,206 ) Capital expenditures (37,639 ) (31,833 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related 3,354 - Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 2,295 - Payment received for (issuance of) notes receivable - 8,539 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates - (1,613 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (242,003 ) 29,073

For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 25,

2021 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (55,787 ) (29,137 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (7,248 ) (9,722 ) Issuance of long-term debt - 595,000 Repayments of long-term debt (204 ) (920,610 ) Issuance (repayment) of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net 67 (5,113 ) Repurchase of common stock (38,054 ) (4,864 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (1,250 ) Net cash (used) received to settle stock-based awards (1,429 ) 85 Debt issuance costs - (1,111 ) Net cash used in financing activities (102,655 ) (376,722 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4,365 ) (1,052 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 374,920 (37,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 90,376 127,376 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 465,296 $ 90,376

