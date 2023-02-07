First Financial Corporation Indiana: First Financial Corporation Reports 2022 Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Net income was $16.5 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2021;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $0.58 for the same period of 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021;

Credit loss provision was $2.7 million compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.7 million compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2021.1



The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022:

Net income was $71.1 million compared to $53.0 million for the same period of 2021;

Diluted net income per common share of $5.82 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.10% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021;

Negative provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $84.9 million compared to $68.1 million for the same period in 2021.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation - please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results" said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "2022 was a record year for net income. Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our seventh straight quarter of net interest income growth."

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.02 billion versus $2.63 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $382 million or 14.5%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022, were $3.07 billion compared to $2.82 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $252 million or 8.93%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $97.0 million or 3.26% from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were $4.38 billion versus $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $71 million or 1.7%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.37 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $39.44 at December 31, 2022, compared to $46.13 at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 618,263 shares of the Corporation's common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at December 31, 2022, was $475.3 million compared to $582.6 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder's equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) ("AOCI") on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $138 million in comparison to December 31, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.79% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.62% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.7 million, compared to $36.8 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $6.8 million or 18.53%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 3.81% compared to the 3.08% reported at December 31, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 10 basis points from 3.71% as of September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2022, were $13.4 million versus $14.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.44% as of December 31, 2022, versus 0.53% as of December 31, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.73 million, compared to $5.71 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2022, was $39.8 million compared to $48.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.30% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.72% as of December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $10.6 million and $10.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $32.5 million compared to $33.3 million in 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, versus 68.37% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.5 million versus $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 19.0% compared to 19.2% for 2021.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022

2021 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,989,281 $ 5,009,339 $ 5,175,099 $ 4,989,281 $ 5,175,099 Deposits $ 4,368,871 $ 4,407,506 $ 4,409,569 $ 4,368,871 $ 4,409,569 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,067,438 $ 2,970,475 $ 2,815,895 $ 3,067,438 $ 2,815,895 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,779 $ 39,495 $ 48,305 $ 39,779 $ 48,305 Total Equity $ 475,284 $ 438,626 $ 582,576 $ 475,284 $ 582,576 Tangible Common Equity(a) $ 381,585 $ 344,617 $ 488,417 $ 381,585 $ 488,417 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,930,611 $ 5,048,849 $ 5,086,702 $ 5,043,987 $ 4,814,350 Earning Assets $ 4,690,594 $ 4,774,080 $ 4,875,039 $ 4,800,481 $ 4,611,741 Investments $ 1,393,753 $ 1,436,179 $ 1,410,351 $ 1,432,681 $ 1,278,498 Loans $ 3,015,903 $ 2,917,457 $ 2,633,559 $ 2,884,053 $ 2,602,344 Total Deposits $ 4,383,505 $ 4,406,187 $ 4,312,115 $ 4,408,510 $ 4,037,876 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,509,416 $ 3,515,568 $ 3,823,428 $ 3,517,468 $ 3,320,112 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 84,210 $ 95,098 $ 110,490 $ 97,134 $ 107,367 Total Equity $ 438,767 $ 481,225 $ 589,197 $ 494,837 $ 597,369 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 43,658 $ 43,104 $ 36,832 $ 165,042 $ 143,401 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $ 44,724 $ 44,402 $ 37,953 $ 169,699 $ 147,765 Provision for Credit Losses $ 2,725 $ 1,050 $ 5,710 $ (2,025 ) $ 2,466 Non-interest Income $ 10,568 $ 12,140 $ 10,767 $ 46,716 $ 42,084 Non-interest Expense $ 32,501 $ 31,504 $ 33,312 $ 126,023 $ 117,406 Net Income $ 16,521 $ 18,051 $ 7,398 $ 71,109 $ 52,987 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.37 $ 1.50 $ 0.58 $ 5.82 $ 4.02 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.74 $ - $ 0.63 $ 1.28 $ 1.16 Book Value Per Common Share $ 39.44 $ 36.49 $ 46.13 $ 39.44 $ 46.13 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $ 28.67 $ 33.27 $ 38.66 $ 31.66 $ 38.67 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,037 12,029 12,804 12,211 13,190





(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.43 % 0.58 % 1.41 % 1.10 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 15.06 % 15.00 % 5.02 % 14.37 % 8.87 % Efficiency ratio 58.78 % 55.72 % 68.37 % 58.23 % 61.84 % Average equity to average assets 8.90 % 9.53 % 11.58 % 9.81 % 12.41 % Net interest margin(a) 3.81 % 3.71 % 3.08 % 3.54 % 3.20 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.32 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.10 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.72 % 1.30 % 1.72 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 289.51 % 276.59 % 321.78 % 296.79 % 324.11 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.53 % Tier 1 leverage 10.78 % 10.33 % 9.83 % 10.78 % 9.83 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.58 % 13.69 % 14.37 % 13.58 % 14.37 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 28,875 $ 18,626 $ 17,096 $ 28,875 $ 17,096 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,119 $ 1,185 $ 515 $ 1,119 $ 515 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 8,481 $ 9,147 $ 9,590 $ 8,481 $ 9,590 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 3,803 $ 3,947 $ 4,799 $ 3,803 $ 4,799 Other real estate owned $ 337 $ 214 $ 108 $ 337 $ 108 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 13,740 $ 14,493 $ 15,012 $ 13,740 $ 15,012 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,726 $ 17,604 $ 18,371 $ 16,726 $ 18,371 Gross charge-offs $ 4,388 $ 5,653 $ 3,113 $ 15,706 $ 8,216 Recoveries $ 1,947 $ 2,630 $ 1,312 $ 9,205 $ 5,569 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 2,441 $ 3,023 $ 1,801 $ 6,501 $ 2,647





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 19,000 $ 8,577 Provision for credit losses 2,725 5,710 Provision for unfunded commitments - - Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 21,725 $ 14,287





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 87,760 $ 65,613 Provision for credit losses (2,025 ) 2,466 Provision for unfunded commitments (850 ) - Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 84,885 $ 68,079





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 220,039 $ 682,807 Federal funds sold 9,374 308 Securities available-for-sale 1,332,947 1,364,734 Loans: Commercial 1,798,260 1,674,066 Residential 673,464 664,509 Consumer 588,539 474,026 3,060,263 2,812,601 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 7,175 3,294 Allowance for credit losses (39,779 ) (48,305 ) 3,027,659 2,767,590 Restricted stock 15,378 16,200 Accrued interest receivable 21,288 16,946 Premises and equipment, net 66,147 69,522 Bank-owned life insurance 115,704 116,997 Goodwill 86,985 86,135 Other intangible assets 6,714 8,024 Other real estate owned 337 108 Other assets 86,709 45,728 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,989,281 $ 5,175,099 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 857,920 $ 914,933 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 50,608 74,015 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,460,343 3,420,621 4,368,871 4,409,569 Short-term borrowings 70,875 93,374 FHLB advances 9,589 15,937 Other liabilities 64,662 73,643 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,513,997 4,592,523 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021 Outstanding shares-12,051,964 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021 2,012 2,009 Additional paid-in capital 143,185 141,979 Retained earnings 614,829 559,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (139,983 ) (2,426 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,063,028 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021 (144,759 ) (118,125 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 475,284 582,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,989,281 $ 5,175,099





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 146,295 $ 128,000 $ 137,241 Securities: Taxable 21,014 13,110 12,979 Tax-exempt 9,974 8,762 7,952 Other 6,018 2,326 2,313 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 183,301 152,198 160,485 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 16,743 8,158 12,801 Short-term borrowings 1,243 387 568 Other borrowings 273 252 770 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 18,259 8,797 14,139 NET INTEREST INCOME 165,042 143,401 146,346 Provision for credit losses (2,025 ) 2,466 10,528 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 167,067 140,935 135,818 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 5,155 5,255 5,423 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 11,842 10,089 10,256 Other service charges and fees 18,604 18,212 15,644 Securities gains (losses), net 3 114 233 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,994 5,003 6,626 Other 9,118 3,411 4,294 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 46,716 42,084 42,476 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 65,555 64,474 61,931 Occupancy expense 9,764 8,774 8,202 Equipment expense 12,391 10,174 10,568 FDIC Expense 2,327 1,294 316 Other 35,986 32,690 31,741 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 126,023 117,406 112,758 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 87,760 65,613 65,536 Provision for income taxes 16,651 12,626 11,692 NET INCOME 71,109 52,987 53,844 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (144,579 ) (18,148 ) 19,269 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 7,022 6,298 (2,004 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (66,448 ) $ 41,137 $ 71,109 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 5.82 $ 4.02 $ 3.93 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,211 13,190 13,716



