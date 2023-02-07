Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

21 rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares

forming the share capital Total number of voting rights January 31, 2023 714,574,367 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 732,389,055 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 719,808,613

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of January 31, 2023 (17,814,688 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of January 31, 2023 (12,580,442 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of January 31, 2023).

Veolia Environnement