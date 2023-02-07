

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $249.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $168.8 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $121.5 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $1.09 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $249.4 Mln. vs. $168.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



