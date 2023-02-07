Fans of Joseph Quinn Set FAN EXPO Dallas Records for Presale Autographs and Photo Ops

Three-day pop culture event hosts 'Stranger Things' star in North Texas from June 9-11, 2023

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Last month, FAN EXPO Dallas began the rollout of their celebrity-filled roster of guests to much fanfare and anticipation, especially for Joseph Quinn, best known for his role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things'. The breakout star has become a juggernaut in the current pop culture fandom, with his genuine appreciation for his fans making headlines and warming hearts across the world.

"While we are known for bringing hundreds of unique experiences, contests, family-friendly activities, and on-site activations to our enormous three-day event every year, it's clear that celebrity appearances play a big part in planning by the organizers and attendees alike," said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes.

"We are so happy to welcome Joseph into the FAN EXPO family, especially with his enthusiasm and authentic desire to connect with his fans at our events across the United States and Canada," Moyes continued. "Unsurprisingly, the public's response has been overwhelming so we are encouraging fans to book their photo ops and autographs early to ensure that they can secure a personal piece of pop culture and get a chance to meet Joseph in person at FAN EXPO Dallas."

Joseph will be appearing at FAN EXPO Dallas on Saturday June 10th, and Sunday, June 11th, 2023. Reserve Photo Ops and Autographs here: https://store.epicphotoops.com/fan-expo-dallas/2023/joseph-quinn

To see the growing Guest list, schedule, and order tickets to FAN EXPO Dallas, the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas, go to www.fanexpodallas.com.

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, 2023

Friday, June 9 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P. M.

Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 11 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is located at 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Adult tickets are priced from $28-$145. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

Media Accreditation Begins in March 2023

