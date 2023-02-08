

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 33.4 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a surplus of 98 billion yen following the 1.804 trillion yen surplus in November.



Exports were up 11.8 percent on year to 8.715 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 22.4 percent to 9.941 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.225 trillion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 27.3 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 697.5 trillion yen.



For all of 2022, the current account surplus was 11.443 trillion yen, down from 21.591 trillion yen in 2021.



