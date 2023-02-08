Monument Group, a global capital advisory and fundraising partner in alternative investments, today announced the opening of a new office in Amsterdam. Monument Group Netherlands B.V., which is fully licensed in the Netherlands and passported throughout the European Union, will support Monument Group's growing European business. A presence in Amsterdam will enable the firm to expand its client roster across Europe, deepen its relationships with investors in the region, and further the growth of its capital advisory and secondary business. The Amsterdam team will work closely with the members of the firm's long-standing London office.

"We are pleased to expand our European presence with the opening of our Dutch office," said Janet Brooks, Partner at Monument Group. Janet Brooks and Karl Adam, Partner, who have been with the firm for 15 years and 8 years, respectively, will co-lead Monument Group's efforts in the region.

"As a growing financial centre in post-Brexit Europe, Amsterdam is a logical fit for Monument Group and having a presence in this dynamic city will nicely complement our established offices in London, Boston, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Our Amsterdam-based team is well positioned to further engage with European investors and general partners and take an active role in the growing secondaries market," commented Mike Miller, Managing Partner.

Monument Group has raised and advised on US$125 billion of capital for general partners globally over 28 years and has deep experience in the European private markets. With its global presence and full-service advisory capabilities, Monument Group advises and assists on capital formation and liquidity solutions over a firm's lifecycle, including primary fundraising, recapitalizations and portfolio rebalancing solutions for both general and limited partners globally. The firm established its London office in 2005 and has represented a strong roster of clients across a variety of strategies. Select European clients include Altor Equity Partners, Castik Capital, HighBrook Investors, and Impilo.

About Monument Group

Monument Group is a global independent capital advisory and fundraising partner in alternative investments managed by a senior team with a significant buy-side investment heritage. Since its inception in 1994, Monument Group has assisted a range of general partners around the world to raise 124 funds, totaling US$125 billion of equity. These clients represent a broad variety of investment strategies, including buyouts, growth equity, venture capital, private debt, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources. Monument Group also provides capital advisory and liquidity solutions to both general and limited partners. For more information on Monument Group's primary and secondary capabilities, visit www.monumentgroup.com.

Monument Group, Inc., is an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC); Monument Group Europe LLP is authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; Monument Group Netherlands B.V. is licensed by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Monument Group, L.P. is licensed as a Type II Financial Instruments Dealer by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Monument Group (HK) Limited is licensed to conduct Type 1 regulated activities in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission.

