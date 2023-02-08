Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 07:06
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Animeta, AN AI-POWERED CREATOR TECH COMPANY LAUNCHED TO RESHAPE THE FUTURE OF THE BURGEONING ASIAN CREATOR ECONOMY

The creator tech venture has been seed-funded by its Founder, Anish Mehta along with Founding Investors Rajesh Kamat & Sameer Manchanda

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anish Mehta, the former CEO of leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, today announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.

Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating & nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms & customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition to data driven, result oriented & authentic brand campaigns to content creators.

Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the pivot of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish's leadership & also drew in coveted global investors like KKR's Emerald Media & TPG backed NewQuest Capital Partners. He is now passionate about building the Creator Economy with Animeta by giving individual creators the much-needed push and scale to succeed financially.

"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives," said Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta.

Animeta's founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR's Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur.

"In the last few years, we've seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who've emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a 100 billion USD on the back of social media users who've grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish & his team on this journey," said Rajesh Kamat.

"I am a true believer of content playing a very important role in today's digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy," added Sameer Manchanda.

About Animeta

Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. We offer Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented & authentic brand campaigns to our Creator Partners.

Follow us on https://animeta.ai/ for the latest news.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997497/Animeta_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/animeta-an-ai-powered-creator-tech-company-launched-to-reshape-the-future-of-the-burgeoning-asian-creator-economy-301741600.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.