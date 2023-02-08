

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales data from Italy is the major statistical report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to release industrial output, new orders and household consumption data for December.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to fall 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November.



At 6.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Portugal.



At 10.00 am ET, Poland's central bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to maintain its key interest rate at 6.75 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.