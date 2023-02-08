Anzeige
WKN: A2YN77 ISIN: DE000A2YN777 Ticker-Symbol: EMH 
Xetra
07.02.23
17:38 Uhr
10,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,85009:12
10,50010,85009:06
5-Tage-Chart
CAZOO GROUP
CAZOO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAZOO GROUP LTD0,236+9,26 %
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC0,0200,00 %
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG10,7500,00 %
QUMU CORPORATION0,815-0,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.