Das Instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023

The instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023



Das Instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023

The instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023



Das Instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023

The instrument EMH DE000A2YN777 PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG NA ON EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2023



Das Instrument RMG US7490631030 QUMU CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023

The instrument RMG US7490631030 QUMU CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023

