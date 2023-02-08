Venice, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - A photo exhibition by a famous Fine Art Photographer Shi Kecheng was officially launched in Venice, California on January 2023. This exhibition features the artist's various portrait projects, colored and black-and-white. Reflecting the authentic feeling of the person being captured, Shi's works embody an on-spot emulsion of light, shadow, and motion.

Ethereal Momentum - Kecheng Shi photo exhibition



This exhibition is curated by Jason Chengtian Yu, who has recently graduated from ArtCenter College of Design's MFA program. Rooted in a deep love for East Asian culture, he thrived to combine eastern spirit with western ways of artistic expressions, both in artistic practices and writings.

Founded by Yiwei Lu in 2019, Yiwei Gallery holds meaningful exhibitions of local and global artists at the heart of Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, California. The gallery is dedicated to increasing exposure of international art markets for Asian and/or female artists.

