

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 204.787 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2022, lower than 207.24 billion yen a year ago.



The decrease in profit was attributed to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities recorded last year.



Net profit for the period declined to 153.735 billion yen or 382.85 yen per share from 157.106 billion yen or 391.46 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the 9-month period, however, increased to 2,094.26 billion yen from 1,860.902 billion yen a year ago.



Looking forward to the full year, the company sees 10.9% growth in revenue at 2,800 billion yen. Net profit for the year is expected to decline 5.3% to 200 billion yen or 498.64 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.