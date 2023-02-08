South Africa Hyperscale Data Centre Market is expected to generate USD ~1.6Bn by 2027 owning to integration of Global Cloud Service Providers, Increasing awareness on environmental impacts and Adoption of advanced IT Infrastructure: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising to integration of Global Cloud Service Providers, Increasing awareness on environmental impacts and Adoption of advanced IT Infrastructure. There are several players in the South Africa Hyperscale Data Center market some of which are Toyota Teraco, Dimension Data, Amazon Web Service, Vantage Data Centers etc.





Increasing Government Support:One of the major determinants for the surging growth in coming years is attributed to the favourable government rules & regulations such as Draft National Data & Cloud Policy formulated to support domestic and foreign investments in data and cloud infrastructure. Coupled with that, the National Broadband Policy launched by the government, aiming to improve broadband connectivity among users, schools and public organizations by 2030 will serve as a major demand driver for the growth of HSDC market in South Africa.

Increasing Awareness: Increased awareness on environmental impacts and government's aim to limit carbon footprints by 2030 will result in businesses adapting to a strategy to utilize least amount of energy. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyperscale data centers in coming years.

Increasing Internet Penetration: There were 41.4 million internet users in South Africa in January 2022. South Africa's internet penetration rate stood at 79.7% of the total population at the start of 2022. Internet users in South Africa increased by 494 thousand between 2021 and 2022. As of 2022, the share of the total population of South Africa using the internet was nearly 68%. This share is estimated to grow up to 90% by 2027. This would be an increase of 28% compared to 2018 when the share of the population accessing the internet in the country was 62%.

Rise in Digitization: Educational institutions leveraging on technologies such as e-learning and digital collaboration coupled with corporate organizations shifting to a hybrid working environment will further contribute in boosting the demand for large scale hyperscale data center in South Africa.

Tough Competition: The competitive rivalry is high among the competitors. Apart from the companies building hyperscale data centers, there are various giants who are planning to set up hyperscale data centers in SA. Teraco, Africa Data Centers and Dimension Data dominated the Hyperscale Data Center Market in South Africa. Increasing cloud workloads have influenced companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple to invest huge sums, in a single campus to bring out the utmost efficiency.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions" by Ken Research observed that Hyperscale Data Centers market is an emergent market in South Africa at a growing stage even during the pandemic as well. The rising of digitization and quality telecommunication services, along with the reducing Setup Cost, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to see high growth rate over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

By Data Center Size (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

Large Sized

Small & Medium Sized

By Industry Users (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

IT

Telecom

Government

Others

By Solutions Provided (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

Network

Storage

Servers

Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By End Users (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

Cloud Providers

Enterprises

Others

Key Target Audience

Data Centers Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Governments

Cloud Providers

Information Technology Companies

Telecommunication Service Providers

Enterprises

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023- 2027F

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Companies Covered:-

Teraco

Africa Data Centers

Dimension Data

Vantage Data Centers

Amazon Web Services

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Overview

Internet Penetration in South Africa

Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in South Africa with Other Countries

with Other Countries Ecosystem of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa

Business Cycle of Hyperscale Data Center Market in South Africa

Construction of Hyperscale Data Centre

Features of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities

Data Center Trends Driving Digital Transformation

Market Segmentation of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa

Porter Five Forces Analysis: South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

Growth Drivers of South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

Mergers, Acquisitions and Key Investments in South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Issues and Challenges in South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Demand Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Size of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa

Future Market Segmentation by Companies of Data Centers

Future Market Segmentation by Data Center Size

Future Market Segmentation by Industry Users

Future Market Segmentation by Solutions Provided

Future Market Segmentation by End Users

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy

The high upfront costs, higher power tariffs, maintenance-related issues, security and high real estate costs are increasingly tipping the scale in favor of third-party Data Centre operators. Increasing preference of companies to reduce complexity of enterprise ICT environment, coupled with increasing demand for computing, storage capacity in KSA. Saudi's Cloud Services market has seen a tremendous growth due to surge in online activities majorly in all workplace systems along with investments and new market entrants. The Cloud Services Market in KSA is moderately concentrated comprising various global and local cloud services operators with Oracle and STC being the most popular cloud services provider. KSA Cloud Services Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The Cloud service market is driven by multiple upcoming projects by Google, Oracle and Alibaba and proliferation of IoT and digitization.

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, Hyperscale data center market in USA generated a revenue of USD ~ Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% in between 2017 and 2022. The surging growth is attributed to the increasing usage of internet, popularity of smart homes, wearables, trend of automation across industries, etc. The growth of Big Data; data coming from a number of sources that needs to be stored, processed and analysed to make informed business decisions in each and every industry. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyper-scale data centers in coming years.

Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, the Germany hyperscale data center market - which grew at a CAGR of 21.7% in the period of 2017-2022P - is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F, owing to Growing Volume of Big Data and Low costs to Enterprises. The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Germany market. The market for big data and IoT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for Cloud Services Data Centre investments in the German market. New business models are likely to emerge including a pay-per-use utility model, built to suit, etc. Location and design, easy scalability, security, infrastructure, sustainable practices and reliable partner are the key determinants for Cloud Services and Hyperscale Data Centre demand.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/south-africa-hyperscale-data-centre-market-is-expected-to-generate-usd-1-6bn-by-2027-owning-to-integration-of-global-cloud-service-providers-increasing-awareness-on-environmental-impacts-and-adoption-of-advanced-it-infrastructur-301741664.html