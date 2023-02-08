

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch payment company Adyen (ADYEY, ADYEYF) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 4 percent from last year to 372.0 million euros.



EBITDA margin was 52 percent for the full year.



Net revenue was 1.3 billion euros, up 33 percent year-on-year, and Processed volume climbed 49 percent to 767.5 billion euros.



Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes were 112.5 billion euros, up 74 percent year-on-year.



