AM Best will present market analysis on the challenging 1 January reinsurance renewals and other key developments affecting Europe's main insurance and reinsurance markets, at a market briefing on 16 March 2023 at Les Salons Hoche in Paris.

During AM Best's France Insurance Market Briefing Paris, analytic team members will discuss Best's Credit Rating Methodology benchmarks, the reinsurance market segment outlook and leading issues impacting (re)insurers in Europe, including inflation, interest rate changes and the latest developments surrounding IFRS 17. The event also will highlight the current state of environmental, society and governance strategies being employed by carriers. The programme will be preceded by a guest keynote presentation from Sylvestre Frezal, deputy chief executive and secretary general, Covéa Group.

Registration for the half-day event begins at 9:30 a.m. CET with welcome remarks at 10:00 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the market briefing. To register or for more information about the agenda and its speakers, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/IMBFrance2023.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

