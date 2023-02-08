

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) stated that it has delivered a strong operational performance during the first four months of financial year since 1 October 2022. Like-for-like rental growth has accelerated to 6.1%, compared to 3.2% for the same period last year. PRS portfolio is occupied at 98.7%.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger, said: 'Our 1.8 billion pounds pipeline of new, purpose-built, energy-efficient rental homes will see us deliver 1,640 new build-to-rent homes across seven cities in England and Wales in 2023, a year of record delivery and investment for Grainger.'



