Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 09:06
Spotos Aims To Reinvent Logistics By Creating The New Spot Freight Market

BERLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotos, a logistics startup that digitised and reimagined freight forwarding principles, announced the start of operations. Spotos has developed a digital spot freight market for shippers and carriers in Europe.

Šarunas Stanislovenas, Founder & CEO Spotos

The company was established to address daily struggles and inefficiencies in finding spots, carriers and moving freight. Founded by entrepreneur Šarunas Stanislovenas, Spotos is a solution to simplify logistics for shippers and carriers, connect a fragmented industry and digitise inefficient business processes.

"I felt something is missing within the logistics industry, something vital and fundamental, which has fragmented and disconnected the industry. Logistics has always defaulted to analogue, inefficient, and time-consuming processes. I noticed that a lack of automation has negatively impacted all players in transportation, so I wanted to showcase how simple freight forwarding, with the help of digitisation, could truly be. This is how the spark for Spotos was born." said Šarunas Stanislovenas, Founder & CEO.

Spotos' ambition is to improve every aspect of freight forwarding by providing price transparency, radical automation, and market accessibility. The company declares that everyone deserves a chance to participate in the complex but fair process that is freight forwarding. Following this philosophy, Spotos has implemented various features that are changing industry habits.

Spotos makes room for small and medium businesses, allowing them to ship goods efficiently - no more time-consuming tasks, inefficient processes, unpredictable prices, fake freights, or late payments.

About Spotos

Spotos revolutionised the old-school logistics industry, combining it with cutting-edge innovation, customer-oriented design, and a futuristic vision. It offers shippers access to a wide network of carriers across the EU region. The platform powertrain includes data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991881/Spotos_CEO.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991880/Spotos.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991882/Spotos_Logo.jpg

Unlocking the maximum value of every spot freight

Spotos Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spotos-aims-to-reinvent-logistics-by-creating-the-new-spot-freight-market-301741049.html

