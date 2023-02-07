SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Financial & Operating Results

Fourth quarter net sales were $228 million versus $267 million during the prior-year period.

Fourth quarter diluted EPS was $0.66 as compared with $1.03 during Q4 2021.

Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $999 million as compared with $1,186 million during fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal year 2022 diluted EPS totaled $3.59 versus $5.73 during fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal year 2022 operating cash flow totaled $104 million.

Company reiterates fiscal year 2023 net sales and diluted EPS outlook of $850 million to $950 million and $2.35 to $3.30, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $999 million -16% vs. prior year

-12% constant currency vs. prior year

-$50 million YOY FX impact, or -4% Diluted EPS $3.59 -37% vs. prior year

Diluted shares of 19.3 million, -5% year-over-year Active Customers 490,000 -13% vs. prior year

"Our fourth quarter and full year results were largely in line with our preliminary results announced on January 5, 2023," said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "During the fourth quarter, total Active Customer counts stabilized in several key markets and increased 3% sequentially. In addition, sales and customer activity in mainland China increased during the final two weeks of the year following the Chinese government's unanticipated shift in COVID policy. This increase in sales and customer activity was due largely to increased demand for several of our health products in China."

"While 2022 presented a challenging operating environment for both USANA and our industry, we remained focused on executing our long-term growth strategy. In 2022, we made progress in several areas that position USANA for future growth. These areas include digital commerce initiatives to support our business, new market expansion, the launch of our Affiliate program in select markets, and the completion of two acquisitions. These activities further our efforts to differentiate and diversify our business while contributing to shareholder returns."

Q4 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $228 million -15% vs. prior-year quarter

-7% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

-$21 million YOY FX impact, or -8%

Flat sequentially in constant currency Diluted EPS $0.66 -36% vs. prior-year quarter

-15% sequentially

Diluted shares of 19.3 million, -2% year-over-year Active Customers 490,000 -13% vs. prior-year quarter

+3% sequentially

Q4 2022 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $183 million -14% vs. prior-year quarter

-4% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+3% constant currency sequentially

80% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 384,000 -10% vs. prior-year quarter

+6% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $118 million -6% vs. prior-year quarter

+4% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 244,000 -4% vs. prior-year quarter

+15% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $25 million -16% vs. prior-year quarter

-3% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 53,000 -9% vs. prior-year quarter

-2% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $41 million -29% vs. prior-year quarter

-22% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 87,000 -24% vs. prior-year quarter

-8% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $45 million -19% vs. prior-year quarter

-18% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

-11% constant currency sequentially

20% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 106,000 -20% vs. prior-year quarter

-5 % sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company generated $104 million of operating cash flow during fiscal 2022, ended the year with $288 million in cash and cash equivalents, and remained debt-free. The Company did not repurchase shares during the quarter and, as of December 31, 2022, had approximately $83 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. For the full year, the Company repurchased 288 thousand shares for a total investment of $25.4 million.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Mr. Guest added, "Our strategies during 2023 are focused on increasing the number of Active Customers in our business. These efforts include a return to live sales meetings and events where possible, new market expansion, new incentive opportunities for our salesforce, and pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. Additionally, we continue to execute our long-term strategy with a focus on digital commerce, product development, and improvements to ensure the best overall customer experience."

The Company is reiterating its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2023 provided on January 5, 2023, as follows:

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Range Consolidated Net Sales $850 - $950 million Diluted EPS $2.35 - $3.30

"While we have seen increased sales activity and customer demand in China for certain of our health products following that country's change in COVID policy, it remains difficult to forecast the duration of the market response as well as the subsequent normalized level of business in this key market during fiscal 2023. Therefore, we are reiterating our full-year outlook which incorporates wider-than-typical ranges for net sales and diluted EPS," said Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer.

"Moreover, we are entering fiscal year 2023 with an Active Customer base that is 13% lower than it was at the beginning of 2022. Our customer growth efforts are focused on generating sequential quarter customer growth from this base. Also of note: we continue to experience increased costs due to inflationary pressures, and we project increased spending related to several growth initiatives plus a return to in-person sales events and incentive trips."

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For further information on the USANA's operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company's website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA's management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today's announcement with investors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA's website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company's management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, "Financial Results") are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates ("FX") and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19") to our business, operations and financial results; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; compliance with data privacy and security laws and regulations in our markets around the world; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally, including increasing inflationary pressure around the world and any negative impact on our operating costs, consumer demand and consumer behavior in general; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec-22 1-Jan-22 31-Dec-22 1-Jan-22 Net sales $ 227,960 $ 267,299 $ 998,601 $ 1,186,464 Cost of sales 46,430 52,518 193,890 217,898 Gross profit 181,530 214,781 804,711 968,566 Operating expenses: Associate incentives 97,879 114,687 434,793 519,267 Selling, general and administrative 61,100 68,589 262,304 279,107 Earnings from operations 22,551 31,505 107,614 170,192 Other income (expense), net 251 141 1,007 450 Earnings before income taxes 22,802 31,646 108,621 170,642 Income taxes 10,007 11,326 39,271 54,137 NET EARNINGS $ 12,795 $ 20,320 $ 69,350 $ 116,505 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.03 $ 3.59 $ 5.73 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 19,263 19,673 19,310 20,343

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of 31-Dec-22 1-Jan-22 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,420 $ 239,832 Inventories 67,089 98,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,873 26,967 Total current assets 384,382 365,117 Property and equipment, net 97,773 101,780 Goodwill 17,368 17,668 Intangible assets, net 32,432 30,442 Deferred tax assets 9,799 4,839 Other assets 54,795 57,894 Total assets $ 596,549 $ 577,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,049 $ 13,508 Other current liabilities 132,784 147,282 Total current liabilities 143,833 160,790 Deferred tax liabilities 4,071 7,497 Other long-term liabilities 14,173 14,329 Stockholders' equity 434,472 395,124 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 596,549 $ 577,740

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Sales by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Change from prior year Currency

impact on

sales % change

excluding

currency

impact Asia Pacific Greater China $ 118,290 51.9 % $ 125,840 47.1 % $ (7,550 ) (6.0 %) $ (12,161 ) 3.7 % Southeast Asia Pacific 40,598 17.8 % 56,984 21.3 % (16,386 ) (28.8 %) (4,088 ) (21.6 %) North Asia 24,543 10.8 % 29,249 10.9 % (4,706 ) (16.1 %) (3,725 ) (3.4 %) Asia Pacific Total 183,431 80.5 % 212,073 79.3 % (28,642 ) (13.5 %) (19,974 ) (4.1 %) Americas and Europe 44,529 19.5 % 55,226 20.7 % (10,697 ) (19.4 %) (1,002 ) (17.6 %) $ 227,960 100.0 % $ 267,299 100.0 % $ (39,339 ) (14.7 %) $ (20,976 ) (6.9 %)

Active Associates by Region(1) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Asia Pacific Greater China 74,000 34.1 % 81,000 31.9 % Southeast Asia Pacific 62,000 28.6 % 78,000 30.7 % North Asia 34,000 15.6 % 37,000 14.6 % Asia Pacific Total 170,000 78.3 % 196,000 77.2 % Americas and Europe 47,000 21.7 % 58,000 22.8 % 217,000 100.0 % 254,000 100.0 %

Active Preferred Customers by Region (2) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Asia Pacific Greater China 170,000 62.3 % 174,000 56.8 % Southeast Asia Pacific 25,000 9.1 % 37,000 12.1 % North Asia 19,000 7.0 % 21,000 6.9 % Asia Pacific Total 214,000 78.4 % 232,000 75.8 % Americas and Europe 59,000 21.6 % 74,000 24.2 % 273,000 100.0 % 306,000 100.0 %

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale. (2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Andrew Masuda

Investor Relations

(801) 954-7201

investor.relations@usanainc.com

Media contact:

Dan Macuga

Public Relations

(801) 954-7280