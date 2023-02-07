DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Humphreys commented, "We were pleased to deliver double-digit sales growth across four of our five main go-to-market channels and overall sales of $107 million for the quarter. Our Salt Life Group segment hit on all cylinders, delivering record first quarter sales fueled by 17% growth over last year and strong acceleration across direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. The Salt Life team continues to do an excellent job of expanding the brand's retail and digital footprints to remain accessible to its loyal and growing consumer following across the country.

Our DTG2Go business also posted record first quarter sales with growth of nearly 20% over last year. We continue to see high demand for DTG2Go's 'Digital First' offering and many opportunities to grow sales and improve profitability as we increase output on recently adopted technology and leverage competitive advantages from 'hyper local' fulfillment strategies and the Delta Direct vertical blank tee platform. Our Activewear business's Global Brands and Retail Direct channels also registered double-digit sales growth for the quarter and continue to seize opportunities generated by the increasing industry focus on nearshore sourcing solutions like those we offer in Central America.

As expected, our results for the quarter were heavily impacted by reduced demand in the mass retail supply chain served by our Delta Direct channel and the inflationary cotton and other input costs evident across the industry. The manufacturing shutdowns that we, like many of our competitors, initiated during the quarter to recalibrate production output also impacted the bottom line.

Mr. Humphreys concluded, "We've been very intentional over the years in building agility and market diversity into our business, and our topline performance nearing last year's record first quarter sales in a much lower demand environment for basic tees this time around highlights our team's ability to execute on that strategy. Moving forward, we look for another record year at Salt Life, continued sales growth at DTG2Go, and improving profitability at Activewear in the second half of our fiscal year."

For the first quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Net sales were $107.3 million in the first quarter compared to prior year first quarter net sales of $110.7 million. Net sales in the Delta Group segment were $97.0 million compared to $101.9 million in the prior year first quarter. Salt Life Group segment net sales grew 17% to $10.3 million from prior year first quarter net sales of $8.8 million.

Gross margins were 12.7% compared to 20.8% in the prior year, largely driven by inflationary raw material costs and production curtailment expenses.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $18.9 million, or 17.6% of sales, compared to $17.5 million, or 15.8% of sales, in the prior year first quarter. The year-over-year increase in SG&A was driven primarily by higher selling costs in our Salt Life Group segment from the opening of additional retail stores as well as increased distribution labor and supply costs in our Delta Group segment.

Operating income declined year-over-year from $5.9 million, or 5.3% of sales, to an operating loss of $2.59 million, or (2.4%) of sales.

Net income declined from $3.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, to a loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.51) per diluted share, and included a one-time $2.5 million benefit from the settlement of a litigation matter.

Net inventory as of December 31, 2022, was $258.8 million, an increase of $10.4 million from September 2022 and $75.8 million from December 2021. The increase from September 2022 stemmed primarily from timely Salt Life first quarter inventory deliveries compared to last year's supply chain delays pushing scheduled deliveries into the second quarter.

Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, was $185 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $14.6 million from September 2022 and $46 million from December 2021. Cash on hand and availability under the Company's U.S. revolving credit facility totaled $27.2 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.5 million from September 2022 and $5.8 million from December 2021, with the decrease from September 2022 principally driven by investments in the business to support working capital needs.

The Company spent approximately $2.1 million on capital expenditures during the first quarter compared to $1.8 million during the prior year first quarter, with the expenditures focused on Salt Life retail store build-outs, additional equipment, and information technology and manufacturing enhancements.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing proprietary DTG2Go technology and innovation to customer supply chains. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,500 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the general U.S. and international economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government/social actions taken to contain its spread on our operations, financial condition, liquidity, and capital investments, including recent labor shortages, inventory constraints, and supply chain disruptions; significant interruptions or disruptions within our manufacturing, distribution or other operations; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices and availability; the competitive conditions in the apparel industry; our ability to predict or react to changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations or in areas in which we, or our suppliers or vendors, operate; our ability to attract and retain key management; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and related costs; material disruptions in our information systems related to our business operations; compromises of our data security; significant changes in our effective tax rate; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; changes in international trade regulations; our ability to comply with trade regulations; changes in employment laws or regulations or our relationship with employees; negative publicity resulting from violations of manufacturing standards or labor laws or unethical business practices by our suppliers and independent contractors; the inability of suppliers or other third-parties, including those related to transportation, to fulfill the terms of their contracts with us; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the impairment of acquired intangible assets; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the illiquidity of our shares; price volatility in our shares and the general volatility of the stock market; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 2022 December 2021 Net Sales $ 107,295 $ 110,746 Cost of Goods Sold 93,672 87,743 Gross Profit 13,623 23,003 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 18,870 17,482 Other Income, Net (2,621 ) (395 ) Operating (Loss) Income (2,626 ) 5,916 Interest Expense, Net 2,890 1,598 (Loss) Earnings Before (Benefit From) Provision For Income Taxes (5,516 ) 4,318 (Benefit From) Provision For Income Taxes (1,917 ) 648 Consolidated Net (Loss) Earnings (3,599 ) 3,670 Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 34 (25 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Shareholders $ (3,565 ) $ 3,645 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 6,954 6,999 Diluted 6,954 7,085 Net (Loss) Earnings per Common Share Basic $ (0.51 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ 0.51 December 2022 September 2022 December 2021 Current Assets Cash $ 327 $ 300 $ 6,379 Receivables, Net 61,514 71,586 66,180 Inventories, Net 258,891 248,538 183,058 Prepaids and Other Assets 4,114 2,755 5,162 Total Current Assets 324,846 323,179 260,779 Noncurrent Assets Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 72,771 74,109 66,350 Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net 61,324 61,923 63,663 Deferred Income Taxes 1,342 1,342 1,030 Operating Lease Assets 49,313 50,275 43,423 Investment in Joint Venture 9,045 9,886 10,202 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,800 2,967 1,929 Total Noncurrent Assets 196,595 200,502 186,597 Total Assets $ 521,441 $ 523,681 $ 447,376 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 100,652 $ 110,967 $ 83,321 Income Taxes Payable 321 379 356 Current Portion of Contingent Consideration - - 1,897 Current Portion of Finance Leases 8,603 8,163 6,581 Current Portion of Operating Leases 8,585 8,876 8,197 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 9,514 9,176 7,265 Total Current Liabilities 127,675 137,561 107,617 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-Term Taxes Payable 2,841 2,841 3,186 Deferred Income Taxes 2,232 4,310 1,520 Long-Term Finance Leases 18,465 16,776 13,946 Long-Term Operating Leases 42,015 42,721 37,208 Long-Term Debt 148,899 136,750 118,149 Other Noncurrent Liabilities - - 769 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 214,452 203,398 174,778 Common Stock 96 96 96 Additional Paid-In Capital 60,559 61,961 59,205 Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (690 ) (656 ) (633 ) Retained Earnings 163,035 166,600 150,505 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss) 210 141 (574 ) Treasury Stock (43,896 ) (45,420 ) (43,618 ) Total Equity 179,314 182,722 164,981 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 521,441 $ 523,681 $ 447,376

