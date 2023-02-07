Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4XJ ISIN: US98983L1089 Ticker-Symbol: 4RX0 
Frankfurt
08.02.23
08:14 Uhr
21,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,96 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,60021,00011:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION21,000+0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.