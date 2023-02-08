StarCompliance Appoints Michael DiComes as New Chief Services Officer

Innovative Global Technology Executive to Advance 'Client First' Positioning

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in employee compliance technology solutions, has appointed Michael DiComes as its new Chief Services Officer, to drive the integration of the company's solutions and services capabilities and support the growing needs of its current and future clients. Star's future-ready compliance platform provides companies with a holistic, 360-degree view of employee activity, automating the detection and resolution of potential employee conflicts of interest.

"As we build on our reputation of best-in-class client service, matched with award-winning compliance solutions, it was imperative that we found the right client service executive to take the organization to the next level," said Jennifer Sun, Star's CEO. "We are thrilled to bring Mike onboard, bringing his expertise in all facets of post-sales services to our client-first approach."

Michael has more than 20 years of experience in global technology innovation and has successfully led multi-disciplinary teams driving the customer experience for enterprise software companies. Prior to joining Star, he was Senior Vice President of Customer Success at OnShift, and spearheaded client implementations & global support at ACI Worldwide. His experience spans a variety of industries including healthcare, cyber security, payments and higher education.

"Star's reputation for putting clients front and center in everything they do was a beacon of light for me," said DiComes. "I'm excited to be a part of the Star team to help evolve its services capabilities as part of the tremendous growth they are experiencing."

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-appoints-michael-dicomes-as-new-chief-services-officer-301741172.html