Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7054

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6741508

CODE: TIPU LN

ISIN: LU1452600270

