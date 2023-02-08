DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAU LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.4589

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3814127

CODE: NRAU LN

ISIN: LU1437016543

