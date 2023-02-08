DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4178

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4878869

CODE: INRL LN

ISIN: FR0010375766

ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 221491 EQS News ID: 1554401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

