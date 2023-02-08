DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7885
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4682038
CODE: MESG LN
ISIN: LU1769088581
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 221593 EQS News ID: 1554611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554611&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 08, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)